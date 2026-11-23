When Stravito was launched roughly nine years ago, its goal was to help brands put the right product in front of the right consumer early in their shopping journey.

Now, in the age of generative AI, its focus hasn’t changed so much as its structure and execution. Stravito, which touts itself as a consumer intelligence platform, uses AI to help marketers better understand their customers’ preferences and predict their reactions to ads.

At the crux of the company is “the idea of bringing your strategy to life,” CEO and Founder Thor Olof Philogène told AdExchanger.

Indeed, it’s the crux of the company name: Stravito is a portmanteau of the words “strategy” and “vito,” which comes from the Latin word for life, “vita.”

In September, it launched its AI Persona Builder product, which uses brands’ data to develop AI personas that reflect their audiences.

Ask me anything

Stravito connects to a brand’s first-party data as well as other sources, like surveys and syndicated research, plus Stravito’s data from prior campaigns. From there, it builds out different AI personas for different audiences. The personas can represent smaller, more niche audiences, like people from a specific geo to capture “regional nuances,” said Philogène, or broader audiences, like millennials or Gen Z. Marketers can ask a persona a specific question, like why they prefer one version of an ad over another, “and get instant feedback,” he added.

Coffee brand Lavazza, for instance, conducted several thousand consumer interviews that it was able to integrate into the personas it built with Stravito. When Lavazza was testing different styles of packaging for its Dolcevita line of coffee, it was able to get feedback on the different variations from a relevant customer persona.

For this particular launch, Lavazza tested its US audience persona, which was built on data, including roughly 5,000 consumer interviews conducted through Kantar and research by the National Coffee Association. The research “covered consumers’ broader attitudes toward life, not only their attitudes toward coffee,” said Philogène, which helped with aesthetic decisions.

Based on the persona’s responses to the colors and other visual cues, Lavazza ultimately changed the packaging color from black to dark blue, Philogène said. It then validated the decision by testing the new designs on Meta and comparing engagement.

Cite your sources

But rather than just spitting out recommendations and hoping that marketers will trust the personas’ responses at face value, Stravito takes a “glass box” approach to AI, said Philogène. This means that every suggestion and piece of feedback that the AI generates is accompanied by the specific sources and citations that informed it.

When your boss asks why you’re making a certain investment, “you do not want to tell them, you know, because AI told me so,” quipped Philogène. Instead, Stravito backs up its decision with the data sources it’s connected to.

But no matter how much research a brand or tech vendor has access to, no AI tool can accurately answer every question that someone may pose. And Stravito is exceedingly aware of that. Before a user even asks a question, said Philogène, the AI persona will note topics that it doesn’t have enough data to answer questions about, such as a brand’s pricing model.

An AI tool’s lack of knowledge can be “a feature, not a bug,” said Philogène. It’s crucial for brands to understand what data they’re lacking and where they should commission extra data, he added.

Stravito’s AI “won’t be sycophantic” and just tell users what they want to hear, said Philogène. (Take that, ChatGPT.) Rather, it first determines whether or not it has enough data to answer a given question, and if it does, it specifies whether the answer is explicitly stated in the original source versus inferred. That way, the user can understand the logic backing up every one of the model’s conclusions.

Having the necessary sources to back up one’s claims and decisions is a crucial facet of journalism, law and research, Philogène said. Shouldn’t advertising be held to the same standard?