Comic: Season’s Beatings

6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching
The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.
Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other
Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,
Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs
Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.
Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server
The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.
The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg
The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.
A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content
One of the DraftKings founders now leads HardScope, parent of FaZe Clan, aiming to bring FaZe’s content and distribution magic to creators beyond gaming.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
From Hype To Hyperscale In AI
AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.
Linkby Raises $15 Million For its Hybrid PR And Affiliate Marketing Network
Linkby, which connects brands with publisher content that advertisers pay for based on reader engagement, announced its $15 million Series B on Tuesday.
A Rundown Of (Pretty Much) Every Ad Tech Deal Of 2025
Who bought what and why this year? Here’s a (mostly) comprehensive list of all the notable ad tech, agency and digital content deals of 2025.