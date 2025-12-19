Comic: Ads Yule Never See

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server
The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.
The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg
The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.
A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content
One of the DraftKings founders now leads HardScope, parent of FaZe Clan, aiming to bring FaZe’s content and distribution magic to creators beyond gaming.
APIs Have Had Their Moment, But MCPs Reign Supreme In The Agentic Era
On Tuesday, Infillion launched fully agentic media execution platform built on MCP, marking a shift from the programmatic to the agentic era.
Albertsons Launches New Off-Site Click-to-Cart Tech
The grocery chain Albertson’s is trying to reduce the time and number of clicks it takes to add an item to an online shopping cart. It’s new click-to-cart product should help.
Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)
Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
From Hype To Hyperscale In AI
AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.
The VAB’s Latest Report Puts Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel Methodology On Blast
The VAB is accusing Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel of producing “instability, inconsistency and irrational” TV audience measurement results, particularly when compared to its legacy panel-only product.
Fluency Raises $40 Million To Fuel AI For Digital Ad Campaign Automation
Fluency plans to invest its new funding into AI and engineering to bring more automation into the platform.