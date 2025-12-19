Home Comic Comic: Ads Yule Never See
Comic

Comic: Ads Yule Never See

By

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Ads Yule Never See

Must Read

CTV

Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

Layoffs
Platforms

The Trade Desk Lays Off Staff One Year After Its Last Major Reorg

The Trade Desk is cutting its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed the news with AdExchanger. The layoffs affect less than 1% of the company.

Social Media

A Co-Founder Of DraftKings Wants To Help Creators Monetize Content

One of the DraftKings founders now leads HardScope, parent of FaZe Clan, aiming to bring FaZe’s content and distribution magic to creators beyond gaming.

Platforms

APIs Have Had Their Moment, But MCPs Reign Supreme In The Agentic Era

On Tuesday, Infillion launched fully agentic media execution platform built on MCP, marking a shift from the programmatic to the agentic era.

Marketers

Albertsons Launches New Off-Site Click-to-Cart Tech

The grocery chain Albertson’s is trying to reduce the time and number of clicks it takes to add an item to an online shopping cart. It’s new click-to-cart product should help.

CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

Popular

  2. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  4. Marketers

    The VAB’s Latest Report Puts Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel Methodology On Blast

    The VAB is accusing Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel of producing “instability, inconsistency and irrational” TV audience measurement results, particularly when compared to its legacy panel-only product.

  5. Platforms

    Fluency Raises $40 Million To Fuel AI For Digital Ad Campaign Automation

    Fluency plans to invest its new funding into AI and engineering to bring more automation into the platform.