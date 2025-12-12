Comic: Festival Of Flights

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Resold Actually
Must Read
Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)
Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.
Turning The Comment Section Into A Gold Mine
Publisher comment sections remain an untapped source of intent-based data, according to Kelly Andresen, who recently left USA Today to head up comment monetization platform OpenWeb’s direct sales efforts.
Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants
Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.
Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs
Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.
Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams
Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.
The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead
Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.
Popular
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
From Hype To Hyperscale In AI
AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.
Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner
On Tuesday, TV advertising company Cadent announced the acquisition of VuePlanner, which specializes in contextual advertising and media planning for YouTube.
Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots
Bringing programmatic ads to AI chatbots marks a shift in the business model for AI search, while traditional publishers must find new ways to monetize.
WPP Raises Its Ad Growth Forecast Thanks To The AI Boom – But That Doesn’t Mean It Will Last
Thanks to mitigated tariff effects and the AI boom, WPP Media’s 2025 ad spend forecast has good news for marketers.