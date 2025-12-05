Home Comic Comic: Resold Actually
Comic

Comic: Resold Actually

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … and happy Thanksgiving!

Comic: Resold Actually

Must Read

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Social Media

Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)

For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

    Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

  2. David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital, InterMedia Advertising
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone

    CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.

  3. Commerce

    How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

    America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

  4. Agencies

    Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

    Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

  5. programmatic transparency

    New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive

    Marketers know that quality matters – and here’s yet more proof. But breaking old habits in digital media is easier said than done.