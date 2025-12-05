Comic: Resold Actually

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … and happy Thanksgiving!
Comic: Frenemies-giving
Must Read
Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams
Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.
The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead
Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.
How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores
America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.
How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business
AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.
Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride
On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.
Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)
For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.
CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone
CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.
New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive
Marketers know that quality matters – and here’s yet more proof. But breaking old habits in digital media is easier said than done.