Must Read
Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards
Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.
Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)
Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.
The Trade Desk Welcomes OpenTTD, The Partner Integration Portal To Rule Them All
The Trade Desk has OpenPath, OpenAds, OpenSincera and, as of today, a new platform portal called OpenTTD.
Curation Platform Onetag Just Acquired This Creative Tech Startup. Here’s Why
Onetag’s acquisition of creative ad tech platform Aryel equips its curation solution with new tools for tweaking and testing interactive ad creative.
PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI
PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.
The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech
The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.
Popular
Amazon Audiences Are Coming To Netflix
Starting next quarter, US media buyers will be able to tap Amazon Audiences for targeting when they run Netflix campaigns through the Amazon DSP.
OPINION: On TV & Video
Why Amazon Is Gaining Ground In CTV And The Trade Desk Is Losing Its Lead
The divergence between the DSPs reveals shifting buy-side priorities. Advertisers have grown wary of how The Trade Desk earns margin, where its algorithm steers inventory and how these strategies compete with buyer goals.
Dstillery Has A New Agentic AI Interface For Refining Audiences Faster
DS-1, a new agentic AI interface developed by audience platform Dstillery, aims to reduce manual inefficiencies within audience curation.