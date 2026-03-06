Home Comic Comic: CTV Tracking

Commerce

Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards

Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.

Social Media

Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

Marketers

The Trade Desk Welcomes OpenTTD, The Partner Integration Portal To Rule Them All

The Trade Desk has OpenPath, OpenAds, OpenSincera and, as of today, a new platform portal called OpenTTD.

Programmatic

Curation Platform Onetag Just Acquired This Creative Tech Startup. Here’s Why

Onetag’s acquisition of creative ad tech platform Aryel equips its curation solution with new tools for tweaking and testing interactive ad creative.

Programmatic

PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI

PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Marketers

The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

