Home Comic Rev Up Those Brains! It’s Time For Another AdExchanger Comic Caption Contest
Comic

Rev Up Those Brains! It’s Time For Another AdExchanger Comic Caption Contest

By

SHARE:

Every week, AdExchanger publishes a comic inspired by the world of ad tech, online advertising and programmatic.

Often, one of the most fun parts of the process is coming up with the caption. We’ve had some great ones, like this instant classic.

Well, now we’re turning to you for a little help – and the winner gets a complimentary ticket to our Programmatic AI event, taking place from May 18th through May 20th at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Programmatic AI comic caption contest

The rules of our caption contest are very simple. 

Submit your caption idea by 5 p.m. ET on Mon., March 9 for the chance to win. We’ll circulate the three best captions for a vote and post the winning caption – along with the comic – on our site on Friday, March 13.

Be funny, be witty, be weird – and hopefully have a better day that this bummed out robot.

(Art by Kevvo)

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Curation Platform Onetag Just Acquired This Creative Tech Startup. Here’s Why

Onetag’s acquisition of creative ad tech platform Aryel equips its curation solution with new tools for tweaking and testing interactive ad creative.

Programmatic

PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI

PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Marketers

The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Other Than Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance’s Priority Is Streaming Revenue Growth

While the outcome of Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery hangs in the balance, Paramount is laser-focused on driving streaming growth.

CTV

TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences

On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.

Publishers

Why Dow Jones Prioritizes Direct Deals To Protect Its Audience Value

In pursuit of ad revenue, Dow Jones is betting on a tried-and-true strategy: direct relationships, first‑party audiences and a disciplined approach to using data to enrich ad campaigns.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI

    PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.

  2. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Feeding A DSP With Shopper Data

    The strategic value of commerce data continues to rise, as Infillion snaps up Catalina. Then, a court filing reveals where agencies spend clients’ money.

  3. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Marketers

    The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

    The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

  4. Coins falling out of a hole in a moneybag
    Marketers

    WPP Braces For Big Change, As New CEO Cindy Rose Says It Will Ditch The Holdco Label

    During Thursday’s earnings call, CEO Cindy Rose announced a new plan to reposition WPP as a single company, rather than an agency holdco.

  5. CTV Roundup

    Horizon Media’s David Campanelli Shares His Strategy For Breaking Down Media Silos

    Who says TV is the only media channel that could benefit from converged buying?