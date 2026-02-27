Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Conversion Optimization
Must Read
PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI
PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.
The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech
The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.
Other Than Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance’s Priority Is Streaming Revenue Growth
While the outcome of Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery hangs in the balance, Paramount is laser-focused on driving streaming growth.
TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences
On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.
Why Dow Jones Prioritizes Direct Deals To Protect Its Audience Value
In pursuit of ad revenue, Dow Jones is betting on a tried-and-true strategy: direct relationships, first‑party audiences and a disciplined approach to using data to enrich ad campaigns.
Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina
Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. This time it’s Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines.
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Publishers Don’t Need A Reset Button. They Need Stability.
Traffic didn’t drip. It dropped. In 2026, publishers are prioritizing stability over scale as AI, automation and curation reshape the sell side.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Why Retail Media’s Next Phase Depends On Full-Funnel Measurement
The future of retail media depends on a shift away from siloed in-store and online metrics to a full-funnel approach that reflects how customers actually shop.
This Election Season, Buyers Can Curate Deals Based On Voter Values
OpenX and Givsly’s new curation solution lets political campaigns reach voters based on data sourced from nonprofits, rather than traditional party affiliation.