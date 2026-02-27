Home Comic Comic: CAPI-baras

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI

PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Marketers

The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

CTV

Other Than Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance’s Priority Is Streaming Revenue Growth

While the outcome of Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery hangs in the balance, Paramount is laser-focused on driving streaming growth.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences

On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.

Publishers

Why Dow Jones Prioritizes Direct Deals To Protect Its Audience Value

In pursuit of ad revenue, Dow Jones is betting on a tried-and-true strategy: direct relationships, first‑party audiences and a disciplined approach to using data to enrich ad campaigns.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina

Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. This time it’s Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines.

Popular

  1. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina

    Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. This time it’s Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines.

  2. CTV

    TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences

    On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.

  3. Lynne d Johnson, Chief Marketer Network
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Publishers Don’t Need A Reset Button. They Need Stability.

    Traffic didn’t drip. It dropped. In 2026, publishers are prioritizing stability over scale as AI, automation and curation reshape the sell side.

  4. Harvey Ma, VP & GM of Sam’s Club Member Access Platform, Sam’s Club
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Retail Media’s Next Phase Depends On Full-Funnel Measurement

    The future of retail media depends on a shift away from siloed in-store and online metrics to a full-funnel approach that reflects how customers actually shop.

  5. Programmatic

    This Election Season, Buyers Can Curate Deals Based On Voter Values

    OpenX and Givsly’s new curation solution lets political campaigns reach voters based on data sourced from nonprofits, rather than traditional party affiliation.