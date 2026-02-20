Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Love At First Bid
Must Read
Walmart’s Ad Revenue Totaled $6.4 Billion In 2025 As The Ecommerce Flywheel Started To Spin
“Fully a third of our profit in the most recent quarter was related to advertising and membership income,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told investors on Thursday.
Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case
Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.
Big CPG Brands Are Quick To Cut Ad Spend Amid A Tough US Market
Companies like P&G, PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive are cutting marketing spend as the easiest and quickest way to protect profitability.
How The Minnesota Star Tribune Protects Advertisers While Covering ICE Crackdowns
Amid a federal crackdown and local unrest, Minnesota’s biggest newsroom is proving brand safety and hard news can coexist.
Hasbro And Animaj Form A New YouTube Ad Sales House For Kids And Family Content
The kids companies Hasbro and Animaj have formed a co-venture for selling their ads on YouTube and streaming media.
I Asked ChatGPT Where My Ads Were – But It Was Wrong, OpenAI Said
It’s official: ChatGPT has launched ads and the test will expand in the coming weeks. But don’t ask the LLM for details, unless you’re looking for misinformation.
Popular
How To Dominate March Madness With Show-Level Data
At the risk of getting dorky with sports metaphors, DTC agency Rain the Growth already has a game plan to make sure its programmatic placements are a slam dunk.
TV And Video Convergence Is ‘Fair’ At Best: Here’s What 10 Execs Want Fixed In 2026
“Transitional.” “Developing.” “Work-in-progress.” Those are the best descriptions of the current state of TV and video convergence, according to the top leaders influencing the video advertising landscape.