Walmart’s Ad Revenue Totaled $6.4 Billion In 2025 As The Ecommerce Flywheel Started To Spin

“Fully a third of our profit in the most recent quarter was related to advertising and membership income,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told investors on Thursday.

Comic: AI-TA?
earnings

Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case

Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce

Big CPG Brands Are Quick To Cut Ad Spend Amid A Tough US Market

Companies like P&G, PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive are cutting marketing spend as the easiest and quickest way to protect profitability.

Publishers

How The Minnesota Star Tribune Protects Advertisers While Covering ICE Crackdowns

Amid a federal crackdown and local unrest, Minnesota’s biggest newsroom is proving brand safety and hard news can coexist.

CTV

Hasbro And Animaj Form A New YouTube Ad Sales House For Kids And Family Content

The kids companies Hasbro and Animaj have formed a co-venture for selling their ads on YouTube and streaming media.

Marketers

I Asked ChatGPT Where My Ads Were – But It Was Wrong, OpenAI Said

It’s official: ChatGPT has launched ads and the test will expand in the coming weeks. But don’t ask the LLM for details, unless you’re looking for misinformation.

