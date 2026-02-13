Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: RTB Bowl
Must Read
I Asked ChatGPT Where My Ads Were – But It Was Wrong, OpenAI Said
It’s official: ChatGPT has launched ads and the test will expand in the coming weeks. But don’t ask the LLM for details, unless you’re looking for misinformation.
Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears
Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.
Wizard Commerce Launches An AI Shopping Agent To Make Magic of Ecommerce Madness
What people need is an independent agent that peers across retailer and is entirely focused on ecommerce services. At least that’s the conclusion driving Wizard Commerce, a personal shopping agent that emerged from beta on Wednesday.
OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys
The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.
Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform
Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.
AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX
Putting aside Bad Bunny’s halftime show, AI companies stole the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday, from Anthropic and OpenAI to Salesforce and Meta.
Popular
-
OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys
The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.
-
Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears
Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.
-
IAB’s New AI Regulations Give Advertisers A Starting Point – But Plenty Of Questions Remain
The IAB’s new framework aims to standardize when AI in ads should be disclosed, but a lot is still left up to interpretation.
-
How GEO Startup Evertune Found Its Way Back To Programmatic Targeting
Evertune’s new feature allows advertisers to run programmatic ad campaigns directly on the sites and pages most often cited by AI chatbots.
-
Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform
Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.