Home Comic Comic: Love At First Bid

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

I Asked ChatGPT Where My Ads Were – But It Was Wrong, OpenAI Said

It’s official: ChatGPT has launched ads and the test will expand in the coming weeks. But don’t ask the LLM for details, unless you’re looking for misinformation.

Commerce

Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears

Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.

Commerce

Wizard Commerce Launches An AI Shopping Agent To Make Magic of Ecommerce Madness

What people need is an independent agent that peers across retailer and is entirely focused on ecommerce services. At least that’s the conclusion driving Wizard Commerce, a personal shopping agent that emerged from beta on Wednesday.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Programmatic

OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

Green sage leaves with purple hues
CTV

Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.

A robot and human and, colored pink, reach out toward each other against blue background
CTV Roundup

AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX

Putting aside Bad Bunny’s halftime show, AI companies stole the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday, from Anthropic and OpenAI to Salesforce and Meta.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

    The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

  2. Commerce

    Criteo Says It's Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears

    Criteo has an optimistic pitch for future growth, but Wall Street doesn’t see the money yet from LLMs, commerce agents and social shopping.

  3. Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
    AI

    IAB’s New AI Regulations Give Advertisers A Starting Point – But Plenty Of Questions Remain

    The IAB’s new framework aims to standardize when AI in ads should be disclosed, but a lot is still left up to interpretation.

  4. Robot looking through a magnifying glass
    AI

    How GEO Startup Evertune Found Its Way Back To Programmatic Targeting

    Evertune’s new feature allows advertisers to run programmatic ad campaigns directly on the sites and pages most often cited by AI chatbots.

  5. Green sage leaves with purple hues
    CTV

    Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

    Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.