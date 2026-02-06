Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Welcome, Monsters!
Must Read
Alphabet Can Outgrow Everything Else, But Can It Outgrow Ads?
Describing Google’s revenue growth has become a problem, it so vastly outpaces the human capacity to understand large numbers and percentage growth rates. The company earned more than $113 billion in Q4 2025, and more than $400 billion in the past year.
BBC Studios Benchmarks Its Podcasts To See How They Really Stack Up
Triton Digital’s new tool lets publishers see how their audience size compares to other podcasts at the show and episode level.
People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?
People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.
The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work
The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.
Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers
SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.
The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’
The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.
Popular
-
CloudX Hits GA With Plans To Rewire The Mobile Ad Stack Using AI Agents
CloudX CEO Jim Payne – of MoPub and MAX fame – has a new startup that uses AI agents to take the pain (sorry, had to) out of mobile ad monetization.
-
Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server
Amazon Ads’ MCP server is in open beta, allowing advertisers to connect their own tools to its API functionalities through one integration.
-
Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers
SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.
-
People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?
People Inc. is offsetting a 50% decline in Google search traffic through off-platform growth and its highest digital revenue gains in five quarters.
-
The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work
The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.