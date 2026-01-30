Comic: Welcome, Monsters!

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry
To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.
Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents
The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.
Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams
Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.
Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem
Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.
Guess Its AdsGPT Now?
Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.
Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media
This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
What Meta’s Andromeda Update Actually Changes – And What It Doesn’t
The brands seeing the greatest lift from Andromeda have adjusted not by outsourcing judgment to the algorithm but by refining their creative strategy. Here are three best practices to keep in mind.
Alphonso’s Legal Fight With LG Isn't Over Yet – And Now $4.5 Billion Is At Stake
Alphonso’s founders lobbed yet another lawsuit at LG Electronics – this one seeking up to $4.5 billion in damages – over claims the company sabotaged their IPO, diverted profits and unfairly diluted their stake.
