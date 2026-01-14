AdMonsters Joins Sister Brand AdExchanger

Together, AdExchanger and AdMonsters form the leading platform for the Ad Tech, Publisher and Ad Ops Community

[New York, NY, January 14, 2026] — The Chief Marketer Network today announced that AdMonsters will officially join AdExchanger, unifying content onto a single website, AdExchanger.com. The move is a nod to the rapidly evolving, increasingly intertwined relationship between the publisher and ad tech communities.

Together, AdMonsters and AdExchanger create a more complete ad tech ecosystem, combining industry intelligence and industry-leading journalism with real-world expertise from the professionals running ad operations today. For readers, the integration delivers a clear path from insight to execution. For advertisers, it offers a powerful way to engage the full ad tech buying committee within a single, trusted environment.

“For years, publishers have naturally moved between AdMonsters and AdExchanger for different parts of the same conversation,” said Dave Colford, SVP at Chief Marketer Network. “As ad operations and ad tech have matured, that overlap has only increased. Bringing AdMonsters together with AdExchanger reflects us following how the community has evolved on its own, and now the entire ecosystem has a bigger platform.”

AdMonsters will retain its community-driven identity and practitioner-first voice as a foundational community within AdExchanger, while benefiting from expanded reach, visibility, and sustainability.

“AdMonsters has always been built by and for people doing the ad ops work inside publisher organizations,” said Sarah Sluis, Group Editorial Director at AdExchanger. “That doesn’t change. What changes is scale. As part of AdExchanger, AdMonsters’ insights and community will travel further across the broader ad tech universe.”

As part of the integration, AdMonsters’ content will have a larger presence at all AdExchanger events. Publishers will have the same intimate community-driven elements they have come to know and love, but will now have more accessible opportunities to learn, connect, engage and grow.

“As a publisher ourselves, we understand the challenges. The mission of AdMonsters remains unchanged. It’s to be the roadmap to growth for publishers. More time learning, more time with customers, a unified platform.” Colford added.

AdExchanger and AdMonsters will release the site integration schedule in the coming weeks as they work with their respective advisory boards to unite their foundational communities. For more information, visit www.adexchanger.com.

About AdExchanger

AdExchanger is the leading publication and events business covering the programmatic advertising ecosystem. Through its editorial coverage, research, and industry events, AdExchanger provides insights and connections that help media and marketing leaders navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape. AdExchanger is part of the Chief Marketer Network.

About Chief Marketer Network

The Chief Marketer Network (CMN) is a leading marketing intelligence hub connecting a global portfolio of nine specialized media brands that span the primary channels of media and marketing — from advertising technology to experiential and communications. With an aggregate audience of over 1 million marketing professionals, CMN delivers curated insights, trend forecasting, and cross-disciplinary coverage that empower marketers to stay ahead of what’s next. CMN brands include AdExchanger, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer, PRNEWS, LeadsCon, AdMonsters, Cynopsis, and Cablefax.

Media Inquiries:

Danielle Sikes

VP, Marketing

Chief Marketer Network