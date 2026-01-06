FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AdExchanger Launches Programmatic AI, Expanding Its Leadership in Intelligent Media

New York, NY — [January 6, 2026] —AdExchanger, part of the Chief Marketer Network, today announced the launch of Programmatic AI, a new spring industry event debuting May 18–20, 2026, in Las Vegas. Programmatic AI extends AdExchanger’s long-standing role as a trusted resource for the programmatic community, creating a dedicated forum for leaders and practitioners navigating the practical realities of AI-driven advertising transformation.

Designed for an industry moving decisively beyond experimentation, Programmatic AI focuses on how intelligence, automation, and advanced data systems are already reshaping media planning, buying, optimization, and measurement across publishers, agencies, brands, and technology providers.

Anchored by the inaugural theme, “Mastering the Shift to Intelligent Media,” Programmatic AI will convene senior decision-makers responsible for AI adoption, governance, and measurable outcomes, bringing together those shaping the future of the advertising ecosystem in real time.

Programmatic AI reflects AdExchanger’s unique position in the industry: covering programmatic advertising with editorial rigor while actively participating in the ecosystem as a publisher, buyer, seller, and long-time partner to the community it serves. This dual perspective ensures the event is grounded in real-world challenges, proven practices, and the economic realities facing modern media organizations.

The event will feature interactive workshops, daily “AI in Action” demonstrations showcasing live use cases, curated meetups connecting professionals by role and focus area, and streamlined booth experiences designed to make emerging technologies practical and accessible. With decades of experience producing industry-leading events, AdExchanger focuses investment where it matters most: content quality, peer connection, and programming that delivers immediate value.

As part of the launch, AdExchanger announced expanded event leadership. Trish Borrelli, formerly Senior Director of Marketing, Data and Measurement, has been promoted to Show Director of Programmatic AI and the company’s flagship fall event, Programmatic I/O New York, reflecting her experience shaping events for senior programmatic leaders.

“As AI becomes embedded across the ad stack, leaders are managing more interconnected systems than ever before,” said Borrelli. “Programmatic AI is designed for teams already in motion—balancing automation, governance, and trust—who want to learn from peers and apply what works. There’s no time for chasing hype.”

AdExchanger also announced that Lynne d Johnson has been appointed Sr. Director, Event Programming and Community for the Chief Marketer Network’s ad tech and convergent media portfolio. Lynne will oversee content strategy for Programmatic AI and Programmatic I/O in collaboration with Editorial Director Sarah Sluis and the AdExchanger editorial team, strengthening alignment between editorial leadership and event programming.

“Programmatic AI represents a natural evolution of how this community learns and connects,” said Johnson. “By pairing editorial insight with hands-on event design, we’re creating programming that’s grounded, forward-looking, and immediately useful.”

Cadent will serve as the Powered By sponsor of Programmatic AI, bringing expertise in advanced TV and outcome-driven advertising aligned with the event’s focus on intelligent systems and measurable performance.

“These investments reflect our responsibility to the industry,” said Dave Colford, SVP, Chief Marketer Network. “Programmatic leaders don’t need more noise—they need clarity, trusted guidance, and forums built by people who understand the ecosystem from every angle.”

Programmatic AI Las Vegas, May 18-20, 2026, will complement AdExchanger’s flagship fall event, Programmatic I/O New York, September 28-29, 2026, creating a year-round roadmap for understanding both AI-led transformation and the broader forces shaping the programmatic landscape.

Registration for Programmatic AI is open now with Early Bird pricing in effect through February 13th. Additional details on programming, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit https://www.adexchanger.com/go/programmatic-ai/.

About AdExchanger

AdExchanger is the leading publication and events business covering the programmatic advertising ecosystem. Through its editorial coverage, research, and industry events, AdExchanger provides insights and connections that help media and marketing leaders navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape. AdExchanger is part of the Chief Marketer Network.

About Chief Marketer Network

The Chief Marketer Network (CMN) is a leading marketing intelligence hub connecting a global portfolio of nine specialized media brands that span the primary channels of media and marketing — from advertising technology to experiential and communications. With an aggregate audience of over 1 million marketing professionals, CMN delivers curated insights, trend forecasting, and cross-disciplinary coverage that empower marketers to stay ahead of what’s next. CMN brands include AdExchanger, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer, PRNEWS, LeadsCon, AdMonsters, Cynopsis, and Cablefax.

Follow AdExchanger on LinkedIn.