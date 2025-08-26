Home Press Release The Women in Programmatic Network Partners with Programmatic I/O New York to Elevate Women’s Voices in Ad Tech
Press Release

The Women in Programmatic Network Partners with Programmatic I/O New York to Elevate Women’s Voices in Ad Tech

By AdExchanger

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY — [August 25, 2025] — Chief Marketer Network’s AdExchanger, has announced a strategic partnership with The Women in Programmatic Network (TWIPN) for Programmatic I/O New York 2025, taking place September 29–30 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

As part of the collaboration, TWIPN will:

  • Host an exclusive roundtable discussion at Programmatic I/O New York 2025 
  • Serve as judges for the AdExchanger Awards
  • Organize a networking meetup for all professional women in attendance—open to both TWIPN members and non-members

The roundtable, “How to Get Booked for Your First Speaking Engagement or Panel”, will offer practical guidance for women in ad tech seeking their first speaking opportunity. Attendees will learn how to build a compelling “speaker brand”, understand the selection process, foster key relationships, and overcome confidence barriers. The session will also include an interactive exercise to help participants create their own speaker pitch.

“A key pillar of The Women in Programmatic Network is elevating women’s voices in our industry. Partnering with the Chief Marketer Network for Programmatic I/O New York brings that mission to one of the most influential stages in programmatic advertising,” said Emily Palmer, Chairwoman of The Women in Programmatic Network. 

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our relaunch of TWIPN Speaker Hub, which will better match women’s expertise with the right opportunities,” Palmer said. “Speaker registration is now open for TWIPN members globally, and I am excited to see great uptake and phenomenal opportunities for women in ad tech and digital media. In the coming months, we will launch the other side of TWIPN Speaker Hub—a resource for companies and event organizers to search and find expert speakers.”

“We’re proud to support TWIPN Speaker Hub, which gives women across programmatic a platform to be considered for panels, podcasts, and other industry stages,” said Sarah Sluis, Executive Editor, AdExchanger. “Educating women about the path to public speaking is one important step to more equitable representation. Our industry thrives when the most impactful voices aren’t just behind the scenes, but up on stage, inspiring their peers and the next generation of leaders. Programmatic I/O is committed to creating space for these voices, and this partnership is another step toward making that happen.”

“At Programmatic I/O, we’re committed to not only reflecting the industry as it is today, but also helping to shape the future we want to see,” said Lynne d Johnson, Content Director, Communities, AdExchanger. “Partnering with TWIPN ensures we’re creating spaces where women can share their knowledge on stage, connect with peers, and inspire the next wave of leaders in ad tech. These conversations don’t just empower individuals—they strengthen the entire programmatic ecosystem.”

Attendees can also connect at TWIPN’s networking meetup, designed to bring together professional women across all levels of the industry for conversation, mentorship, and community-building.

Registration for Programmatic I/O New York 2025 is now open. TWIPN members and their network can take advantage of an exclusive discount code to attend and participate in these special sessions.

About Programmatic I/O
Programmatic I/O is the leading conference dedicated to programmatic and digital advertising, produced by AdExchanger. Each year, the event brings together hundreds of brand marketers, publishers, agencies, technology providers, and investors for two days of unparalleled learning, networking, and deal-making.

About The Women in Programmatic Network
The Women in Programmatic Network (TWIPN) is a global community with a vision that women will have equal prominence, power and pay in programmatic advertising and ad tech. Through networking, education, mentorship and opportunity, TWIPN empowers women to thrive in their careers and lead the future of the industry.

 

Media Contact:

Trish Borrelli
Sr. Marketing Director
AdMonsters, AdExchanger and Folio:
tborrelli@accessintel.com

