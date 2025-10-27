Home AI When Buyers And Sellers Actually Talk To Each Other, Campaigns Run Better (Who Would’ve Thought?)
AI

When Buyers And Sellers Actually Talk To Each Other, Campaigns Run Better (Who Would’ve Thought?)

By

SHARE:

A DSP, an SSP, an agency and a publisher walk into a room.

Believe it or not, that isn’t the lead-in to a bad joke. It’s the model used by Medialive, a new AI startup that brings media buyers, sellers and vendors together to collaborate directly in a shared (digital) space.

Joe Prusz, former CRO of Magnite, recently joined the company as CEO and co-founder.

Having every party involved in a campaign able to collaborate in the same place with access to the same information “is actually very sexy,” Prusz said.

(Someone please introduce ad tech folks to wine and chocolate; this isn’t the first time someone has described an AI solution as “sexy.”)

Talk to me

Medialive’s goal is to make the entire media buying process “as easy as a conversation,” said Prusz.

There has always been a communication gap between buyers, sellers and vendors, he said. Medialive brings them together into one “room” where they can communicate about a specific campaign brief.

Whoever is launching a campaign, be it an agency or an individual advertiser, can invite participants into the room, including DSPs, SSPs and all of the publishers included in the brief. There’s a separate chatroom for each publisher, though, to accommodate any proprietary tools or sensitive information they may want to keep confidential from competitors.

Prusz described the room as like Slack or WhatsApp for media buying, where all participants can easily chat and negotiate within a shared space. (And, apparently, use emojis, as per a new update.)

Keeping it brief

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: ‘And It’s Powered By AI!’
Daily News Roundup

Its Ads Or Innovation; And For OpenAI, It’ll Be Ads

With better communication channels comes fewer errors and quicker fixes.

Rather than having to go through a dozen different communication channels to identify the source of a mistake, Medialive’s technology pulls campaign data from all of the relevant APIs, agents, DSPs and SSPs, Prusz said. Medialive then uses AI to look at the setup and immediately pinpoint any errors, such as a mislabeled geographic region or imprecise targeting.

The AI can also read a brief the moment it’s uploaded to the platform, Prusz added, identifying potential problems before the document is even brought into the shared communication space.

And the system doesn’t just identify problems; it fixes them. Medialive’s agent can log into DSP consoles and automatically update targeting parameters and other campaign details, like time of day, based on its own research and by interfacing with agents and chatbots from other vendors.

Also, because the entire platform is centralized, said Prusz, there’s never a situation where a problem can only be solved by one specific person.

“If you’re a manager and your trader is out sick,” he said, you don’t need to dig up the right emails or log into the trader’s account. Instead, you can use natural language prompts to ask the AI about the status of a campaign, and the AI will spell out any necessary steps that need to be taken.

We’re all in this together

But Medialive stresses that it isn’t trying to step on anyone’s toes. DSP and SSPs remain essential players in the digital advertising ecosystem, Prusz said.

SSPs drive value for publishers by increasing yield and showcasing relevant inventory, he said, and DSPs help advertisers target and buy that ad space more efficiently.

“We want to be the enabler in the middle that makes all of those tools communicate better together,” said Prusz. “We don’t want to replace anyone.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Prebid.org Is At A Crossroads, And Must Now Decide Whose Interests It Serves

Prebid’s future is up for grabs as the open-source project grows apart from the IAB Tech Lab, the industry’s self-appointed standards authority.

PODCAST: The Big Story

Rest In Privacy, Sandbox

Last week, after nearly six years of development and delays, Google officially retired its Privacy Sandbox.
Which means it’s time for a memorial service.

Platforms

AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech

AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)

In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.

Comic: No One To Play With
Privacy

Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Comcast Intros Biddable And Programmatic For Linear TV

    On Thursday, Comcast Advertising announced that the cable provider’s linear TV inventory will now be available on a targetable, biddable basis for advertisers that want to transact programmatically.

  2. Messing around in the Privacy Sandbox
    Google’s Privacy Sandbox

    The Privacy Sandbox May Be Dead, But The AdExchanger Comics Live On

    Chrome kept cookies and killed the Privacy Sandbox, but at least we got some great comics out of it.

  3. Platforms

    AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech

    AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.

  4. Comic: Retail Media Walled Gardeners
    Marketers

    Amazon Audiences Help Keurig Dr Pepper Improve Personalization And Reach

    A new integration between Amazon and Clinch allows advertisers to access Amazon custom audiences via a third-party platform.

  5. Comic: At The Privacy Diner
    Platforms

    CDP Hightouch Has A Shortcut For Making UIDs

    Hightouch’s new ID Express solution aims to simplify the process of converting email addresses and phone numbers into UID2s.