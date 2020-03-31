Live Industry Updates: WPP Cuts Executive Committee Salaries By 20%; Maven Lays Off 9%

This article charts the coronavirus pandemic’s ongoing effect on the digital ad industry – from publishers to vendors, marketers and agencies.

We will continuously update this story as more developments become public.

March 31

WPP Cuts Executive Committee Salaries By 20%

WPP said Tuesday that its executive leadership team will take a 20% pay cut for at least the next three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance, suspended its $1.1 billion share buyback from its sale of Kantar to the consultancy Bain, suspended its 2019 dividend and put its final dividend under review. WPP expects the measures to result in roughly $870 million to $990 million in cost savings.

The economic uncertainty caused WPP’s like-for-like revenues to fall 16.1% in China in the first two months of 2020. In the United States, like-for-like revenues fell 0.9%, and the company expects that number to fall 4.4% in H2. Luckily, the holding company has cash on hand, raising almost $4 billion from the disposal of 50 non-core assets.

“As we enter the second quarter, it is clear that the impact of COVID-19 on the business will increase but it is not possible at this stage to quantify the depth or duration of the impact,” the company said in a release.

Maven Media Lays Off 9% Of Staff, Cuts Senior Management Salaries By 30%

The publisher, with 300 properties such as Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, History and Maxim, said Tuesday it has laid off 9% of its staff – or 31 of its 332 employees. Read more.

Maven also cut senior management salaries by 30%, which allowed Maven to avoid laying off an additional 20% of staff, said Maven CEO James Heckman in a letter to employees.

Despite strong audience engagement with Maven’s brands, Heckman noted “dramatic pullback” of sponsorships and a 40% decline in programmatic CPMs.

“We’re anticipating a $30 million reduction in revenue for 2020, comprised of a $17 million reduction in sponsorship sales, $10 million reduction in programmatic CPM-driven sales, and $3 million in other revenue initiatives, such as events,” Heckman wrote.