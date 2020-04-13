Publicis Groupe Cuts CEO And Board Salaries, Slashes Dividends By 50%

Publicis Groupe said Monday it will cut the salaries of chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun and executive chairman of the supervisory board Maurice Lévy by 30% in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will also reduce compensation by 20% for management board members. For stakeholders, Publicis will slash dividends by 50% and delay payments until the end of September.

The salary cuts are part of a 500 million euro (roughly $550 million) cost reduction plan put in place as the business world grapples with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

“We are taking exceptional measures to face the coming recession and preserve a solid balance sheet,” the company said in a statement. “There is no doubt that we are going through an unprecedented health crisis that will lead us to the greatest recession in living memory.”

Publicis laid out the cost reduction plan along with its Q1 earnings, which it released early on Monday. The group’s organic growth declined by 2.9% to $2.7 billion, in line with expectations set before the pandemic. Organic growth in the United States was 5% to roughly $1.7 billion, while Epsilon grew at 5% at the end of February.

But the company was dragged down by double-digit declines in China, where COVID-19 first emerged. Growth in APAC dipped 1.9% to $219 million. Publicis also suffered in Europe due to the outbreak, with organic growth down in the region 9.2% to 578 million euros.

The company withdrew its 2020 guidance figures of between -2% and 1% growth due to uncertainty.

“The month of March was seriously affected by the continuous decline in China and the abrupt deterioration in Europe, due to COVID-19 confinement measures,” the company said.

Publicis joins Dentsu Aegis Network and WPP in slashing salaries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as clients pause ad spend and conserve cash at least through Q2 2020.

This story will be updated tomorrow after Publicis' earnings call.