P&G Tested China's IDFA Workaround; Twitter Was In Talks To Acquire Clubhouse For $4B

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Raising CAID

Procter & Gamble took part in early tests by Chinese trade groups and tech companies to bypass Apple’s upcoming privacy changes, according to The Wall Street Journal. P&G experimented with the so-called CAID (China Advertising ID), which uses unique device attributes to identify users (i.e. fingerprinting), as a possible workaround to the expected loss of iPhone audience data later this month. A P&G spokesperson told WSJ that it aims to “deliver useful content consumers want in a way that prioritizes data privacy, transparency and consent. That means partnering with platforms and publishers – both directly and through our advertising associations across the globe.” More.

Twitter Talks

Clubhouse is eyeing a funding round that would value it at $4 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, and the outlet has subsequently learned that Twitter was in talks to acquire the popular audio app. Twitter and Clubhouse were in talks recently about Twitter taking over the much buzzed about app for roughly the same valuation, though discussions are no longer ongoing. After the talks with Twitter failed to proceed, Clubhouse began to explore whether it made sense to raise financing at a $4 billion valuation instead, and is currently trying to raise funding from investors. Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor, called Spaces, launched in late 2020, though it’s still in beta form and not all users can create or host public discussions.

Federal Case

The Federal Trade Commission isn’t having it. The agency, which is suing Facebook — along with 48 U.S. attorneys general — for allegedly violating antitrust law, fired back at the company on Wednesday and called it an illegal personal social networking monopoly. The comments were made in response to Facebook’s bid to dismiss the regulator’s lawsuit seeking to break up the social media giant, as Big Tech continues to face scrutiny from the government, Yahoo! Finance reports. “The court should deny Facebook’s motion,” the commission said in a document filed late Wednesday, arguing that “Facebook holds monopoly power over personal social networking ('PSN') services in the U.S., and is violating the antitrust laws by maintaining its monopoly through means other than competition on the merits.” The FTC's lawsuit is seeking to force Facebook to break off WhatsApp and Instagram. In its motion to dismiss, Facebook argued that the FTC’s lawsuit was legally defective, and that because its services are free of charge, no PSN market exists for the purpose of substantiating an antitrust claim. Experts, however, say it's a long shot for Facebook to get the case thrown out at this stage. Read on.

It’s A Deal

Independent DSP MediaMath has integrated its CTV advertising solution with Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace to drive advanced audience targeting. Read the release. MediaMath’s digital supply chain Source infrastructure gives buyer access to CTV inventory with fee visibility and fraud protections, NextTV reports, and adding Tru Optik’s data is part of MediaMath’s agnostic approach to identity at a time when cookies are being eliminated. Tru Optik’s marketplace is now available for MediaMath clients in the United States to leverage.

But Wait, There’s More!

Facebook is testing Hotline, a Q&A app that's a bit like Clubhouse, but with video. [Business Insider]

Unilever has launched a massive media review in North America (and most of the world). [Ad Age]

Ampersand has partnered with Experian to introduce new audience segments into the AND Platform. [release]

Criteo Retail Media has expanded its API Partner Program. [release]

Casino and sports betting app WynnBET has partnered with digital publishing platform Minute Media. [release]

Effectv has launched a new division to better meet advertisers’ needs for audience delivery. [release]

You’re Hired!

Former Telaria exec Doug Campbell has been named chief strategy officer at DoubleVerify. [NextTV]

J.Crew names Derek Yarbrough CMO. [Adweek]

Former WPP exec George Rogers has joined The Fantastical as its new chief operating officer and managing partner. [Ad Age]

Viant Technology has hired Kendra Angier as its chief people officer. [release]