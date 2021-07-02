UID2 'Smart' For CTV; Instagram To Look More Like TikTok

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

What’s Your Flavor?

FuboTV was the first connected TV company to integrate with The Trade Desk-led Unified ID 2.0 initiative in February. Last month, Tubi announced its support for UID2 – the open-source alternative to third-party cookies that uses hashed or encrypted email addresses – followed that week by AMC Networks, the first linear network to join. CTV is inherently cookieless, but Tubi sees it as a way to help advertisers target the right audiences and attribute CTV or video campaigns along with the web (for instance, if a commercial spurs someone to visit a site). Simulmedia CEO Dave Morgan tells Adweek that it’s smart for sellers to support the UID2, because the inventory syncs with the biggest independent programmatic platforms, such as The Trade Desk, LiveRamp and Neustar. “Because [UID2] is not exclusive, in most cases you benefit from … touching as many network nodes as possible so that you don’t exclude advertisers that want to use the flavor they like to use,” he said.

InstaTok

Facebook’s head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said in a video post on Thursday that the social network will “experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months,” CNBC reports. But there’s no mystery to what those experiments are about. Instagram is taking on a more, shall we say, “TikTok-ish” vibe. For one thing, Instagram will begin showing full-screen videos, including recommended videos from accounts the user doesn’t follow. Mosseri name-checked both TikTok and YouTube in the video (“TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger”), and said Instagram will have to do more as an entertainment provider. “We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app.”

Here Comes The Sun

Media and advertising insiders are eagerly awaiting the gossip from Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference. That’s partly because the industry has been starved for juicy conference gossip. But with top tech and media CEOs in attendance, people are already kicking the tires on some potential dealmaking, The Information reports. ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone, who reps one of the last large media empires during a wave of consolidation, will be taking meetings. Netflix is considered a potential buyer. And there’s a potential partnership between Comcast’s Peacock and the ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount Plus. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg has deals with Disney and Discovery to carry their streaming services on subscriber cell phones for a few months, and he will be eager for other similar deals. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will attend, and is reportedly interested in video content deals.

But Wait, There’s More!

Equifax and Neustar launch consumer financial audience segments as a workaround to demographic and income-based targeting rules. [Release]

Twitter delivers the least value of all social platforms, according to publishers. [Digiday Research]

Twitter, TikTok, Google and Facebook vow product changes to protect women from online abuse. [The Verge]

Senator Warren urges antitrust investigation into Google’s online advertising business. [Truthout]

Amazon wants Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust investigations into Amazon. [WSJ]

You’re Hired

Kantar hired Chris Jansen to fill its open CEO role. [WSJ]