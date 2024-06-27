Home The Big Story The PET Project That Mozilla Acquired
PODCAST: The Big Story

The PET Project That Mozilla Acquired

By

SHARE:

Why would Mozilla buy a privacy tech startup?

To discuss its recent acquisition of Anonym, we bring on Co-Founder and CEO Brad Smallwood and CTO Tammy Greasby.

When Anonym explored a partnership with Mozilla – not Firefox, its browser – the companies discovered they shared a mission to create a more private internet, Smallwood says.

In practice, that means Mozilla wants Anonym to keep working on its PET (privacy-enhancing technologies) projects – platform-specific ways it can write algorithms that allow targeting, measurement and attribution without compromising an individual’s privacy. Anonym’s pet tactic is differential privacy, a technology in which noise is added to data in a way that prevents identification.

With Anonym’s approach, an advertiser and ad platform can join their data within the encrypted memory of a trusted execution environment (TEE), Greasby explains. Then, any algorithms used to analyze or extract the data use differential privacy, so the output of that joined data also remains private. Still following?

Although Anonym is separate from Mozilla’s web browser, Firefox, there are ways they could work together in the future. Both Apple and Google Chrome offer privacy-centric tech to replace cookies and app trackers. Mozilla wants something broader, Smallwood says. “The goal is very much to operate across the internet.”

Also in this episode: Smallwood (who worked at Meta with Oracle Data Cloud) and Greasby (who worked at Datalogix) reflect on the end of Oracle Data Cloud.

Related Stories

Must Read

Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
privacy sandbox testing

Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

Commerce Media

Platforms Are Autogenerating Creative – And It’s Going To Be Terrible

This week, we’re diving into the most important thing in advertising – the actual creative – and how major ad platforms are well on their way to an era of creative innovation. Actually, strike that. I meant creative desolation.

Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
CTV

Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Native Advertising

Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions

Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.

Mozilla acquires Anonym
Privacy

Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs

Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.

PODCAST: The Big Story

Nope, We Haven’t Hit Peak Retail Media Yet

The move from in-store to digital shopper marketing continues, as United Airlines, Costco, PayPal, Chase and Expedia make new retail media plays. Plus: what the DSP Madhive saw in advertising sales software company Frequence.

Popular

  1. Sustainability

    IPG Has A New Sustainable Ad Marketplace That It Says Doesn’t Sacrifice Performance

    IPG announced what it’s calling a Climate Action Marketplace built in partnership with SeenThis and PubMatic to make it easier for marketers to do the sustainable thing.

  2. Lou Paskalis, Chief Strategy Officer at Ad Fontes Media, and Founder & CEO of AJL Advisory
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Best Of Cannes 2024: Key Moments And Trends For The Year Ahead

    The challenges facing digital advertising feel bigger than ever. But when you’re in Cannes, you can’t help but focus on the positives. Here are the six biggest ad industry trends and positive takeaways from this year’s show.

  3. Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
    privacy sandbox testing

    Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

    If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

  4. Laurel Rossi, CRO & CMO, Infillion
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    MediaMath (By Infillion) Was Back At Cannes This Year – But With A Far Different Story To Tell

    It’s been almost one year since MediaMath went out of business. Two months later, Infillion acquired the assets out of bankruptcy. Now it’s time for the next phase, says Infillion CRO and CMO Laurel Rossi.

  5. Scott Kolb, Co-Founder, Longitude Ads
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Mastering Floor Pricing: The Key To Optimizing Your Programmatic Ad Revenue

    Setting price floors can unlock additional revenue. But only by setting the “right” floor for any given impression can you increase and not harm yield.