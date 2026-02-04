Home Publishers People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?
Publishers

People Inc. Says Who Needs Google?

By

SHARE:
Comic: Traffic Jam

For years, People Inc., formerly known as Dotdash Meredith, has been preparing for Google search referral traffic to dwindle down to zero. Well, it looks like we’re about halfway there.

The company lost 50% of its Google search traffic over the last two years, as Google has embraced zero-click generative AI search, People Inc. CEO Neil Vogel told investors during parent company IAC’s Q4 earnings call on Wednesday.

He added that Google search accounted for about 70% of People Inc.’s traffic five years ago, but that percentage has dropped to about 30% today.

This drop-off in search referrals contributed to a 13% year-over-year reduction in People Inc.’s core sessions in Q4.

No big deal, though, because People Inc.’s digital revenue grew by 14% YOY in the same quarter, to a total of $355 million. It was the company’s highest digital growth rate in the last five quarters.

Going off-platform

Vogel attributed this revenue growth to People Inc.’s efforts to build its off-site presence, rather than relying on search to bring users to its network of sites, including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Allrecipes and many other publications.

The company is courting off-site audiences via new touch points like People’s mobile app, which launched in April, as well as deeper integrations with social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok and news aggregation apps like Apple News.

“We’re going where the audiences are,” Vogel said.

As a result of these initiatives, People Inc.’s off-platform views have nearly doubled over the last two years and grew by 43% YOY in Q4.

In addition, non-session revenue grew by 37% YOY in Q4 to $137 million, and it now accounts for 38% of People Inc.’s total digital revenue.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

As The Economy Goes, So Does Ad Spend; Microsoft AI Plays Nice With Pubs

Meanwhile, People Inc. also reported respectable 4% growth in revenue from on-site sessions for the quarter. Vogel attributed that growth to strong demand from performance marketers, who remain interested in People Inc.’s traditional site experience alongside its new off-site inventory.

In addition, People Inc.’s D/Cipher contextual targeting platform – which the company launched in May 2023 and opened up to non-People Inc. publishers last February – has “real momentum” with advertisers, Vogel said.

People Inc. counts D/Cipher revenue as part of its off-platform revenue, alongside social media, live events, email and content licensing. This off-platform business line now accounts for 25% of People Inc.’s performance marketing revenue, which totaled $101 million in Q4, up 17% YOY.

Even given this performance marketing growth, Vogel added that the digital ad market currently feels like a “six out of 10.” He noted health care and pharma have been strong demand verticals alongside tech and travel, but consumer packaged goods and food and beverage have been soft.

As far as opportunities for future growth go, opening up its contextual targeting platform to third-party publishers – a service dubbed D/Cipher+ – has allowed People Inc. to expand its targeting across CTV and the open web, Vogel said. Given these new revenue lines, Vogel predicts D/Cipher+ to contribute 2% to 3% growth in People Inc.’s overall revenue outlook for 2026.

“This is the model for our future,” Vogel said. “Strong growth from non-session-based revenue streams, led by our growth in off-platform audiences and D/Cipher, and executing against our session-based businesses while absorbing continued declines in referral traffic from Google and other platforms.”

Other investments

That digital business model will have to make up for some serious headwinds in other areas of IAC’s business portfolio.

While People Inc.’s digital revenues were strong in Q4, its overall revenue was down 2% YOY, due in part to a 23% YOY decrease in its print business.

And People Inc.’s digital business growth was an outlier for IAC, which saw its overall revenue dip by 10% YOY. IAC’s other brands include Care.com, The Daily Beast and Ask Media Group.

Given these trends, IAC is counting on People Inc. to be a revenue driver in 2026. The company projected People Inc.’s digital revenue and digital adjusted EBITDA to grow by mid to high single digits this year.

However, IAC Chair Barry Diller described this growth projection as “conservative” and said, “I would be very disappointed if People did not exceed that number.”

Speaking of Diller, he predictably was asked by an investor about IAC’s M&A aspirations given recent reporting that Diller inquired about purchasing CNN from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Diller said in terms of M&A, he is looking for another target like MGM, which IAC became a lead investor in with a purchase of $1.3 billion of the company’s stock in 2020. IAC’s equity in MGM is now valued at $2.2 billion. However, Diller said he hasn’t found a potential acquisition that could reproduce the performance of the MGM investment, and such an acquisition does not seem to be on the horizon, he added.

As far as CNN specifically goes, Diller said he thinks he has a “less than 50/50” chance of getting the opportunity to purchase the news network. But he said he’s waiting to see how Warner Bros. Discovery’s negotiations with Netflix unfold, as well as Paramount Skydance’s attempts to circumvent Netflix’s proposed acquisition deal.

People Inc.’s Vogel also addressed another high-profile news story concerning the company: its antitrust lawsuit against Google, stemming from the DOJ ruling last year that Google operates a monopoly in the ad tech and ad server markets.

People Inc. projects that it will spend $15 million on Google litigation this year. But Vogel said the company is seeking hundreds of millions in damages.

“We look at this as an investment,” Vogel said regarding the Google lawsuit. “They’ve already been found to be in violation of these laws, so we’ll see where it lands.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

The MRC Wants Ad Tech To Get Honest About How Auctions Really Work

The MRC’s auction transparency standards aren’t intended to force every programmatic platform to use the same auction playbook – but platforms do have to adopt some controversial OpenRTB specs to get certified.

A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
CTV

Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

Measurement

The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Concept for Meta Facebook Artificial Intelligence. Stafford, UK, May 2, 2023
Meta earnings

Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams

Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.

Popular

  1. Chatbot or AI assistant in different tasks. Robot helps to find solutions, answers, and ideas. Vector flat illustrations isolated on a white background.
    Publishers

    CloudX Hits GA With Plans To Rewire The Mobile Ad Stack Using AI Agents

    CloudX CEO Jim Payne – of MoPub and MAX fame – has a new startup that uses AI agents to take the pain (sorry, had to) out of mobile ad monetization.

  2. "Model Context Protocol" handwritten on a post-it note, stuck on a bulletin board
    Marketers

    Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server

    Amazon Ads’ MCP server is in open beta, allowing advertisers to connect their own tools to its API functionalities through one integration.

  3. A TV remote framed by dollar bills and loose change
    CTV

    Resellers Crackdowns Are A Good Thing, Right? Well, Maybe Not For Indie CTV Publishers

    SSPs have mostly either applauded or downplayed the recent crackdown on CTV resellers, but smaller publishers see it as another revenue squeeze.

  4. Measurement

    The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

    The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

  5. Publishers

    Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

    The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.