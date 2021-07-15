The Big Story: Identity Preppers

What your colleagues and competitors think of digital advertising’s cookieless future was revealed in AdExchanger’s latest research report on identity.

On this week’s episode, we delve into the juiciest bits and key insights from the report, which is available in full to our paid members.

For example: Even as the industry pins its hopes on email-based identifiers, respondents say they are split on whether solutions anchored to email addresses are more privacy-safe than third-party cookies. They are also mostly unsure about the Privacy Sandbox – reflecting its still-nascent status.

Though AdExchanger fielded the report before Google decided to push back the deadline to remove cookies by a year and a half, the results validate its decision to give the industry more time. While our readers were mostly bullish about solutions for prospecting without third-party cookies, they were downright pessimistic about replicating attribution, frequency capping and retargeting without third-party cookies.

In the second half of this week’s episode, we consider the latest belle of the ad tech ball: Flashtalking, which Mediaocean acquired for half a billion dollars this week. We talk about where this deal leaves the independent ad server market and whether it could presage a Mediaocean IPO.