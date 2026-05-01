What’s POSSIBLE With AI

How will AI change marketing?

The POSSIBLE conference was awash with clues about how this new technology will be adopted by the marketing community. For today’s episode, we talk with our reporters Alyssa Boyle and Anthony Vargas, who just returned from the media and advertising pilgrimage to Miami that is POSSIBLE.

One area with lots of froth at the moment is the idea of using AI agents to buy advertising by having two sets of AI agents talk to each other. Depending on who you talk to, this development is either going to transform marketing or is wholly irrelevant programmatic advertising.

Also on our conference talking points agenda: why senior leaders are feeling secure with AI’s current wave of job disruption. The current iterations of agentic AI reward strategic thinkers who can referee or manage AI outputs. Finally, while agent-to-agent buying may not disrupt programmatic, it will change how planners translate campaign briefs and how the DSPs and SSPs themselves look at their data foundation.

There were also a few topics that were conspicuously absent from the conference: sustainability (ironic given AI’s own sustainability issues), transparency and, interestingly, publishers, who are in the midst of their own struggles as AI reshapes their business.