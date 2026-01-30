Home The Big Story The Prebid Episode
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Prebid Episode

By

Logo for AdExchanger's Big Story podcast, with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech

Prebid is busy. The organization in charge of the open-source publisher wrapper is growing in influence and scope, as evidenced by the three Prebid-centered stories we discuss on the podcast this week.

First up, Amazon is making good on its decision to build an adapter for the Prebid wrapper. The move reduces complexity for publishers and signals a big change for Amazon, which previously put resources into its trappers, TAM (transparent ad marketplace) and UAM (universal ad marketplace).

Plus, a Big Tech player integrating with Prebid shows that it can, in fact, be done. A proposed remedy to the Google antitrust trial would have Google integrate with Prebid. And if a competitor can integrate without a fuss, why can’t Google?

Then, we talk about the drama resulting from Microsoft deciding not to cache video files for auctions that go through Prebid. The company was spending tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month on the data center fees. Why Microsoft? AppNexus, which it acquired, developed the Prebid code in-house before making it open source.

The decision comes after Microsoft shut down part of its acquired ad tech business, the DSP Microsoft Invest, in May of last year.

Finally, Prebid is taking the reins of the code for a standard sell-side AI agent for ad tech. The code behind the seller agent, proposed as part of AdCP, will be open source and handled by Prebid. The addition of a new codebase for Prebid is a logical expansion, which speaks to the group’s growing influence in the ad tech community – and harkens back to the backroom drama that made Prebid a standalone organization in the first place.

 

Related Stories

Must Read

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Concept for Meta Facebook Artificial Intelligence. Stafford, UK, May 2, 2023
Meta earnings

Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams

Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Comic: Marketer Resolutions
Commerce

Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018

