LiveRamp And Media.Net Combine First-Party Data With Contextual Targeting

“They could look at what’s converting based on identity and improve the campaigns based on that,” Merchant said.
The partnership is more than a handshake deal. It required an integration between Media.net and LiveRamp.
Media.net receives an ad request that includes an ID envelope created by the publisher using LiveRamp’s ATS tech. That envelope contains information that only Media.net can read, which allows Media.net to package up the impression as part of a private marketplace that buyers can purchase through their DSP, explained Travis Clinger, SVP and head of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp.
Marketers and publishers will be able to start spending through this integration this month.
