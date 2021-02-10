LiveRamp And Media.Net Combine First-Party Data With Contextual Targeting

Media.net is connecting its contextually-focused exchange to LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. The combo enables private marketplace buys that have been curated to include both a marketer’s own customers and the contexts they want to be in.

Marketers could also use the new tech to test different combinations of creative messages targeted to specific customer segments in the contexts that are meaningful to them. An insurance company, for example, could create a deal ID targeting high-value customers reading about car insurance.

“With this marriage between identity and contextual, it’s pretty easy for marketers to use the current workflows in their DSP to create hundreds of deal IDs,” said Media.net Chief Operating Officer Namit Merchant.

Bringing first-party data together with context could also add nuance to how marketers measure the performance of their campaigns, since they’ll have more insight into what kind of contexts perform best among their customers or certain slices of their customer base.