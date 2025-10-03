Home Marketers It’s An Adventure Alright; The Thumbstop And Shop
It’s An Adventure Alright; The Thumbstop And Shop

By AdExchanger

InDirect TV OS

The Trade Desk’s shiny new TV operating system is called Ventura. But it could be known as “Fetch.”

Because, like, it’s never gonna happen. 

For major TV manufacturers, at least, the value of that OS data means that they build their own OS. Smaller manufacturers strike deals with Google/Android or Roku. TTD thought it had a flagship client in Sonos to carry the OS in a new line of devices. But that plan was abruptly scrapped last year – despite being quite far along in production. 

Next up is DirecTV, which announced an integration with Ventura this week. However, it’s not a default or exclusive arrangement. The idea is for companies that have their own TV footprint but aren’t manufacturers, like hotels or airlines, to offer a simplified and effectively monetizable interface to their viewers. 

The Trade Desk is completely serious about making Ventura happen, even if it hurts to start from zero. Matthew Henick, TTD’s SVP of Ventura TV OS, tells The Current (which is TTD’s own content marketing site lol) that the company has additional partnerships for customized UIs that use the DIRECTV and Ventura product. 

Take You To The Candy Shop

First, DoorDash announced plans earlier this week to behave like a social media platform, by compensating creators who post videos of their takeout orders to a new short-form feed. Now, TikTok wants to act more like a retail grocer, reports Digiday

TikTok Shop, the company’s ecommerce arm, has been working directly with food and beverage brands to develop new flavors, run R&D and offer limited-time products to superfans.

The services are part of TikTok’s effort to recruit CPG brands, said TikTok Shop’s head of food, Amanda Parker, at the Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas last month. She also said the food and beverage category on TikTok has more than doubled since the beginning of last year. 

But for every social success story, there’s also a cautionary tale. TikTok aided the launch of freeze-dried Skittles based on an online trend and sold out Ocean Spray juices; there was also a regrettable viral pink sauce in 2022 and some foolishness regarding Tide pods.

Mastercard’s Media Network; Meta Mines AI Interactions For Data

Still, for most CPG brands (especially digital natives), TikTok is a stepping stone toward driving sales in actual grocery stores (with refrigerators, etc.), rather than a pure ecommerce play. 

In the meantime, TikTok benefits by being more strategically aligned with important advertisers – all the while keeping eyeballs on its platform longer while brands unveil these promotions. 

Ad Ex Machina

Every few months, some tech company claims to have invented the first AI influencer. 

Examples include Lil Miquela, which was launched in 2015; FN Meka, the first “robot rapper,” that was signed to (and quickly dropped from) Capitol Records in 2022; and TaTa, a fictional musician that producer Timbaland created and then signed to his own label earlier this year.  

The latest iteration of this trend is “actor” Tilly Norwood, which is owned by Xicoia, a division of European production company Particle6. Founder Eline Van der Velden even claims that actual talent agencies are interested in signing the character, although there’s been no evidence to corroborate this statement. 

The backlash against Tilly from human creative talent and professional trade unions, like SAG-AFTRA and the UK’s Equity, has been swift. But lost in the conversation so far is how much publicity Particle6 is actually getting out of the criticism.

After all, Particle6 is first and foremost a video production studio, developing ads and branded content for clients like Apple TV, the BBC, Sky and HoYoverse. 

Even if Tilly “herself” never sees the light of day, the company can still build a reputation off this controversy for running a generative AI pipeline behind the scenes – for better or worse. 

But Wait! There’s More!

The Trade Desk launched a new Prebid wrapper called OpenAds that mimics Prebid’s setup before it ditched universal Transaction IDs for all sellers. TTD also launched a tool called PubDesk to provide publishers with automated auction data. [The Current]

Marketing is helping Carnival charge more for its cruises. [WSJ]

Discord shares the results of its first ad tech measurement tests. [Digiday

Meta launches its new suite of business AI tools for Facebook. [release

Disney clarifies its plan for Hulu, which will replace Star branding in international markets. [The Verge

Xbox gamers are canceling their Game Pass subscriptions in droves after Microsoft hiked the price to $30 a month – only to be inundated with ads for the service after they cancel. [Polygon]

How the US government shutdown affects tech oversight. [Tech Policy Press]

Democratic strategist Ashley Allison buys The Root from G/O Media, putting it back under Black ownership. [CNN]

You’re Hired!

Publicis hires Deepti Velury as global CEO of production. [Adweek

Digital commerce agency Classy Llama appoints Scott Robertson as EVP of go-to-market. [release]

