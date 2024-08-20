Does Google Know What’s Going On Back There?; Content Creators Contend With AI

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Thanks And Sorry

Google is notifying accounts regarding a recent oopsie-daisy involving Merchant Center accounts purchasing ads for random products – even direct competitors.

Google glitches and ad credits are common, and cryptically explained. But this time is new because there were two forms of notices for the glitches. Advertisers who served ads promoting incorrect products were notified by Google Merchant Center; those whose products were promoted in the wrong places were alerted by Google Ads.

In each case, Google blames a “system issue.” And for its part, Google is satisfied that the cross-shared data was scrubbed, and nobody was billed for serving the wrong ads.

There is also a growing trend of ad credits as a method to paper over glitches, sometimes even major “system issues,” without informing advertisers how their money, data or brand was used.

Google now has a dizzying array of platform malfunctions to keep track of anyways. The data breach between Merchant Center and Ads was unrelated, per Google, to a major API outage that hit Merchant Center and Google Ads at the same time. Similarly, Google is currently pushing a core search update that it says is unrelated to a huge, ongoing Google Search rankings bug.

Like This Post For Likeness Rights

First, Hollywood actors and writers went on strike to combat the use of AI in their fields, and now voice actors are striking, too. Are online content creators next?

Influencers are beginning to consider adding anti-AI language into their contracts with brands, Digiday reports. One content creator, Joy Ofodu, already has a specific clause to prevent clients from training AI models on her voice.

While the practice isn’t widespread yet, it makes sense given how many influencers now charge brands for “usage rights” to post the content under agreed-upon terms, rather than giving up their copyright. Not only do they often create those paid ads entirely themselves, but they’re also the ones who catch the most heat if backlash ensues. (Just look at how many onlookers accused TikToker Nara Smith of plagiarism after her sponsored post for the brand Marc Jacobs looked too similar to another creator’s recent bit.)

On a smaller scale, anti-AI clauses might seem like overkill now. But in a world where Donald Trump can claim Taylor Swift’s political support based on an AI-generated image, maybe it’s best to be overly cautious.

Spend Money To Raise Money

Political fundraising has changed dramatically, particularly for Democrats, The New York Times reports. In previous elections, Democratic presidential candidates and state-level candidates like Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raised large sums, mostly from social media. But political advertising is less efficacious now on social media, since Facebook and Instagram eschew news content and political ad revenue.

The Democratic National Committee (“the Party”) still raises huge funds, but commits way less to ads. Less than 6% of DNC expenditures go to media, down from 12% in 2016.

The DNC can take its foot off the paid media gas pedal because consumers are still saturated with paid media – just from other spenders.

Super PACs are now spending more on campaign ads. But they bring a problem with message discipline. Donald Trump, for instance, wouldn’t necessarily want a pro-life super PAC promoting a potential abortion ban under a second Trump term. And Vice President Kamala Harris might prefer a liberal pro-Palestine PAC remain off the airwaves.

The parties and candidates can’t keep these PACs in line, either, since they’re strictly forbidden from coordinating messages or giving official directions.

But Wait, There’s More!

Apple drastically outspent Chrome in advertising after Google’s embarrassing cookie setback. (Did you see the ad on LinkedIn?) [Ad Age]

Google is facing a potential breakup; what are the likely outcomes? [Digiday]

Procreate’s anti-AI pledge attracts praise from digital creatives. [The Verge]

A federal judge granted Fubo’s request to block Venu Sports, a combined streaming bundle from Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and Disney. [Deadline]

After reports about Nvidia scraping YouTube content to train its AI, YouTube creators launch a class-action lawsuit against Nvidia. [404 Media]

The Canadian owner of Circle K offers to buy the Japanese company that operates 7-Eleven, potentially forming one of the world’s largest retail groups. [NYT]

You’re Hired!

Ad agency BarkleyOKRP makes Sean Corcoran, US CEO of IPG’s Mediahub, as its first president of media and analytics. [Ad Age]