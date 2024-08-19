Home Daily News Roundup Ads And Tough Trade-Offs; Can An Organic TikTok Trend Survive The Brands?
Daily News Roundup

Ads And Tough Trade-Offs; Can An Organic TikTok Trend Survive The Brands?

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Badvertising

Netflix is the best example of how non-advertising businesses face difficult, unexpected choices when they embrace ads.

Netflix reluctantly introduced ads two years ago. Since then, the ad team has clashed with streaming management and studio execs, The Information reports. 

Advertising is considered low-hanging fruit, but the trade-offs add up. 

Netflix, with a light ad load, has only 20 million or so active ad-supported accounts. 

And advertisers don’t just come flocking. Ad sales leaders Peter Naylor and Jeremi Gorman, who since departed Netflix, apparently collided with product leaders with different ideas, including some who wanted to cultivate a base of small business advertisers, akin to Meta and Amazon. That’s the backbone of Google and Facebook after all, but it’s harder to make TV ads with a production quality worthy of a top streamer.

And the trade-offs on cloud infrastructure are most painful. Netflix is the best streaming service. Content aside, its stream operates most smoothly, with heroic performance during low-bandwidth situations. By introducing ads, which originally meant pinging a server at Microsoft, plus maybe Nielsen or another ad verifier, the same streaming quality is harder to sustain. 

For instance, Netflix is at least a year away from offering dynamic ad insertion, an obvious unlock for sales. But dynamic ad insertion would be another painful trade-off to quick, light, quality streaming. 

Early Adopters

Weep for the brands. Kraft Heinz didn’t even get a chance to seize the opportunity to incorporate “brat summer” into promotions for its hot dogs and condiments over July 4th. By the time the brands were on the bandwagon, the world had moved on.

The next thing, apparently, could be the “demure” autumn, Ad Age reports. The new beauty trend has swept TikTok. And although this trend could simply fizzle, brands have learned their lesson about betting early on viral TikTok moments. 

MAC Cosmetics released a “demure + mindful starter pack” to capitalize on the trend. Netflix and ABC have racked up huge numbers by creating clips from moments in shows or movies like “Gilmore Girls” and “Mulan,” which have random moments of dialogue with the word “demure.” 

Kiehl’s, Free People, Kate Spade, Poppi, Taco Bell, Oreo and Colgate cranked out posts and marketing around the demure trend. 

So … not so demure.

Between a Grok and a hard place 

X’s original launch of Grok AI in November 2023 was marked by some pretty significant problems – an “anti-woke” pitch from Elon Musk that alienated potential users, claims of plagiarism against other chatbots and accuracy issues that still persist today.

With the launch of Grok-2 to X premium subscribers on Tuesday, X can now add “extremely messed-up AI imagery” to that list.

As The Drum reports, in the past few days X has been inundated with unfiltered Grok-2 content, often including real people like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris (who are featured announcing a fake pregnancy together in one particularly popular post) and branded characters like Superman and Godzilla (who are, um, also announcing a pregnancy).  

Obviously, this will pose a problem for X itself where IP infringement is concerned. But as The Drum points out, it also poses an additional brand safety issue for any advertisers still left on the platform. A lack of content moderation is one thing, but running ads alongside a semi-realistic photo of Pope Francis dual-wielding a set of Glock pistols, for example, is another thing entirely.

But Wait, There’s More!

The EU isn’t happy with Meta for shutting down social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle. [TechCrunch

Calculating cable TV’s future. [The Information]

Breaking up Google is hard to do. [Axios]

Apple’s hold on the App Store is loosening, at least in Europe. [WSJ]

You’re Hired!

Condé Nast names Elizabeth Herbst-Brady as its new chief revenue officer. [Adweek

Channing Dungey will take over as the head of US networks at Warner Bros. Discovery. [Variety

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting people walking past digital billboard screens in a city
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’ fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Popular

  1. CTV

    How Sensodyne Is Optimizing TV Ads Using Attention Metrics

    Sensodyne wanted to do more than just get a sense of whether people were paying attention to its TV ads – it also wanted to optimize for attention.

  2. Meta is giving advertisers the ability to connect their third-party analytics tools directly to its ad platform via API.
    campaign optimization

    Meta Is Opening Up A Smidge More To Third-Party Attribution

    Meta is working on AI-powered optimization updates to its ads system so advertisers can customize business objectives, measure incrementality and have direct integrations with third-party analytics tools.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Agency Ad Tech

    Inside Publicis’ play to be both an agency and an ad tech company. Plus: the dissolution of GARM and what it means for the future of brand safety.

  4. Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Forget Branding Vs. Performance – Both Are Critical, And Attention Metrics Bridge The Gap

    Attention metrics can end the false dichotomy between “performance vs. branding” by ensuring that ad campaigns satisfy performance and branding goals in ways that are mutually reinforcing.

  5. Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
    Commerce Media

    DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

    Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.