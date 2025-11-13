Home Daily News Roundup A Kick In The Back Over Kickbacks; The New Jolta Media
A Kick In The Back Over Kickbacks; The New Jolta Media

By AdExchanger

The W Stands For ‘Whoops’

On top of everything else WPP is dealing with – company-wide rebrands, leadership turnover, shrinking revenue, major client losses, you name it – the agency holdco is also now being sued for allegedly retaliating against an executive-level employee. 

Even worse? It might have something to do with an alleged kickback operation. 

The $100 million lawsuit was filed by Richard Foster, who led Motion Content Group, WPP’s content investment and rights management division, which produces “Love Island” and many other reality TV programs, reports The Los Angeles Times

(As an aside, that unit has undergone significant rebranding, from “GroupM Entertainment” in 2009 to “Motion Content Group” in 2017 to “GroupM Motion Entertainment” in 2023 to, now, “Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company.” Yikes.) 

WPP’s stance is that Foster was let go in July due to organizational restructuring. However, Foster claims he was targeted after bringing up concerns that the agency might be engaging in improper billing practices with “rebate-driven deals.”

According to the LA Times, Foster reportedly told one executive that “WPP and GroupM have ‘been sleepwalking to the edge of a cliff and people don’t want to hear it.’” 

Double yikes. 

Zombie RMNs

Do you know how Frankenstein’s monster was brought to life? 

They gave him a jolt!

The same is now true of Volta Media, the electric car-charging manufacturer that was also a programmatic sales house for digital out-of-home ads (via screens on its charging stations).

As AdExchanger first reported in August, Volta was almost shuttered by the energy giant Shell, which bought it for pennies on the dollar in 2023. 

Shell initially liked the ad revenue diversification, but Volta was still losing roughly $140 million per year as of early 2025. The time came that Shell was ready to wash its hands of the experiment. 

So in stepped Jolt, an Australian startup with the same business model (electric car-charging stations, plus advertising), but even more so. 

Jolt charging stations have larger screens (a whopping 75 inches), for one thing, and require customers to download an app to recharge. 

Unlike Volta, which was a car-charging business with ad revenue tacked on, Jolt is primarily an ad seller, revenue-wise, as CEO Doug McNamee tells AdExchanger. Car charging is the ancillary business.  

“We’re an advertising business top to tail,” McNamee says. 

Jolt’s focus is to bring together data, storytelling and campaign measurement. “That’s the core of what we do,” he says.

Can’t Spell ‘Responsibility’ With AI

Google, Meta and Amazon are pushing advertisers toward AI systems that take creative and targeting responsibilities off their hands.

But what happens when agentic AI solutions foul up?

Wolf River Electric, a solar contractor, saw a flood of cancellations after Google Gemini inexplicably began returning AI-generated descriptions of the company being sued by the Minnesota attorney general over deceptive sales practices, The New York Times reports.

Wolf River is now suing Google for defamation. It joins a long list of litigants trying to settle the question of who’s responsible for AI-generated errors that result in tangible business losses.

The law often hinges on intent. Was there an honest mistake or did one party willfully lie to harm another? But AI has no intent. 

Also, the first wave of AI defamation litigation is being spearheaded by right-wing personalities such as Robby Starbuck and Mark Walters, who are cynically pursuing easy settlements.

But, more importantly, Gemini is the same Google tech that underpins ad systems being designated with vast responsibilities to devise new copy and creative strategies, autogenerate creative and manage audience targeting within a black box.

And it bears no responsibility for any inevitable massive errors that result.

What can go wrong?

But Wait! There’s More!

In advance of Omnicom’s takeover, IPG cut 3,200 jobs. [Adweek

How TikTok is planning to combat fraud and counterfeit goods in its ecommerce marketplace this holiday season. [Modern Retail

AppLovin’s AI-fueled surge and The Trade Desk’s stumble show where investors are placing their bets. [Digiday]

The EU readies a fresh investigation into Google over news publisher rankings. [FT]

You’re Hired!

Peter Naylor joins Nielsen as chief client officer. [Variety]

WPP names Elav Horwitz as its first-ever chief innovation officer. [Adweek]

Streaming tech and services platform Kiswe makes a slew of new leadership appointments. [release]

Must Read

AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Hand Wipes Glasses illustration
artificial intelligence

EssilorLuxottica Leans Into AI To Avoid Ad Waste

AI is bringing accountability to ad tech’s murky middle, helping brands like EssilorLuxottica cut out bots, bad bids and wasted spend before a single impression runs.

The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

