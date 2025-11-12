Home AI Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers
AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

By

SHARE:
Meta is bringing all of its automated ad products together under a single roof.

The long-awaited Googlebots are here.

Which is to say, Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Google debuted the two in-platform chatbot solutions at Google Marketing Live in May and is now rolling these bots out to all English-language accounts, Google VP of Global Ads Dan Taylor said earlier this week during a press Q&A session.

The products are built into Google Ads and Google Analytics, respectively, as a baseline feature for all accounts. The Ads Advisor is an “AI expert that generates fully personalized recommendations and automates complex tasks,” Taylor said, while Analytics Advisor acts as “a personal data-driven analyst that fits right inside Google Analytics.”

The two new agentic platform tools are also part of a broader years-long trend of Google advertisers incorporating AI into their workflow.

Performance Max, the company’s main AI-operated campaign product, has more than one million advertisers, Taylor said, while two million different accounts now use some form of Google’s AI-generated creative capabilities.

So, what do they do?

The Ads Advisor has a few key use cases to start. It speeds up the pace of a campaign by taking an advertiser’s broad goals – sales and other business metrics – and turning a loose campaign brief into a media plan that can be activated almost instantly. The AI then handles campaign optimization, like recommending new media channels or search terms.

The AI also acts as a “powerful brainstorming and generation tool” for new creative strategies, Taylor said. Since millions of advertisers do opt into Google’s AI-generated creative tools, the product can edit or generate new text, image and even video assets.

These services are particularly useful for smaller advertisers that don’t have marketing teams and in general “are trying to spend more time running their business and less time running ad campaigns,” he said.

One easy benefit, for example, has been simply to prompt advertisers early in the campaign setup process whether their preference is to target search intent or particular audience demographics. These types of inputs “have helped spark” the AI later on in the campaign to understand what to prioritize, Taylor said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Revenue "Sharing" (starring Marck Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai)
Daily News Roundup

Braving The Elements; How Will The Agents Be Paid?

With the Analyst Advisor, Google is targeting large advertisers or site operators that want to remove the manual processes of pulling data and the data science knowledge that’s often required to analyze large data sets. Now, Taylor said, advertisers can use natural language prompts and the platform agent will prepare reports.

The new in-platform chatbots are “freeing up marketers to focus less on troubleshooting and data pulling and the hands-on-keyboard work, and more on what they do best: strategy and creativity and driving real-world results,” he said.

On the other hand, strategy, creativity and driving real-world results are also now within the province of platform agents.

AI’s time to shine

Taylor has been at Google for 20 years now. That’s before the first iPhone was sold, not to mention the whole concept of streaming media.

“And I’ve never been more excited about the opportunity for advertisers today,” Taylor said.

How so? After all, a general temperature-taking of the sentiment of legacy brands, digital-native brands and advertisers of all stripes would likely reveal a mostly downcast, pessimistic lot.

“I think we’re at an expansionary moment with AI on a couple of fronts,” he said.

As a search engine, Google sees how consumer AI products are reshaping how people look for things online, traffic the web and eventually make a purchase. Search queries have become longer, more complex questions or series of questions, he said. The gap between product research and a purchase is collapsing.

And it is harder for brands to anticipate what will work and what types of keywords drive results in this new category, Taylor acknowledged. But embracing AI as a marketer, like with these agentic advisors, can “allow advertisers to move at the speed of the consumer during this expansionary moment.”

The world may seem complicated for marketers. But giving directions to a chatbot isn’t complicated.

As Taylor said when introducing the new agentic advisors, “AI and emerging capabilities hold the potential to improve and simplify the business of advertising.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Hand Wipes Glasses illustration
artificial intelligence

EssilorLuxottica Leans Into AI To Avoid Ad Waste

AI is bringing accountability to ad tech’s murky middle, helping brands like EssilorLuxottica cut out bots, bad bids and wasted spend before a single impression runs.

The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

Platforms

Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

Popular

  1. Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
    ad tech earnings

    How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

    In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

  2. Platforms

    Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

    The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

  3. CTV

    Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

    Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

  4. CTV

    Amazon Ads Intros Location-Based Interactive Unit For Prime Video

    On Monday, Amazon announced the launch of location-based interactive video ad units on Prime Video, which will allow small and local businesses to reach their target customer in specific geographic areas.

  5. Comic: He Sees You When You're Streaming
    CTV

    IP Address Match Rates Are a Joke – And It’s No Laughing Matter

    According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)