Home Daily News Roundup Let The Great Unbundling Begin; Why Amazon Won At The Upfronts
Daily News Roundup

Let The Great Unbundling Begin; Why Amazon Won At The Upfronts

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: The New Bundle

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Bundle Of Joy

Broadcasters and studios have enjoyed a long, lucrative run with the mass multichannel TV bundle.

But the bottom is falling out of the bundle, writes media and tech equity research firm LightShed Partners.

But don’t lose heart. “While it is beyond scary to give up the bundle that has been so successful and profitable, it would enable all types of new packaging,” according to LightShed. 

For instance, if broadcasters abandon the old mass-bundle approach, it would create interesting opportunities for specific networks, programs and streaming services to partner on more targeted packages. Think a kids and family bundle, an entertainment bundle (comedy, action and lifestyle shows) or sports. Consumers would likely pay less overall and get a more curated selection, while programmers might also increase ad value with more contextual relevance. 

LightShed clarifies that there’s no way broadcasters will willingly go a la carte and allow viewers to cherry pick channels. Even within their own portfolios, broadcasters can’t bring themselves to unbundle networks. But someday they might have to.

“Creating new bundles that are still overly bloated or that cannot be offered beyond a minority of subscribers is pointless,” according to LightShed. “Either rip the Band-Aid or don’t bother.” 

The Upfront Down Low

Amazon crushed its first-ever upfront this year, agency sources tell ADWEEK

Its upfront stage featured the new “Lord of the Rings,” a “Legally Blonde” follow-up and Thursday Night NFL broadcasts. Flashy. But advertisers really care about two things: scale and cost. 

Streamers like Netflix and Disney have a highfalutin sense of their inventory and role in the zeitgeist. They’ve also had unrealistic CPM goals.

While Netflix or Disney may have greater total watch time than Prime, Amazon defaulted all subscribers to ads and in general does more to increase supply. Netflix, meanwhile, prides itself on carrying fewer impressions or having one advertiser sponsor an uninterrupted period of watching.

For an agency buyer, scale usually means total addressable reach. But they also want an ocean of supply to fish in.

But there’s another reason buyers like Amazon Prime Video, which is that it’s a point of leverage in negotiations with pricier streamers that are more precious with their inventory. 

“You can’t put that much supply in the marketplace and expect it to not have an impact,” says one buyer. “We knew that when we did our deal last year with [Amazon] – they did everybody a favor, at least from a buying standpoint.”

You Who? 

You.com, an AI-powered search engine startup, raised $50 million from a group of backers, including Salesforce Ventures, Nvidia and DuckDuckGo, Bloomberg reports. This brings its total fundraising to $99 million. 

But You isn’t the first well-financed search startup with impressive supporters. Remember Neeva?

Neeva was a search engine founded by former Googlers, including Sridhar Ramaswamy, who previously led Google’s search and ad products. It flipped the script by attacking Google’s overly sponsored search engine.

You’s founder and CEO, Richard Socher, was formerly chief AI scientist at Salesforce. But his former employer is a backer and key customer.

Still, just as with Neeva, You must fight to prove that it’s worth paying for the online text searches that most consumers now feel in their bones should be a free service. 

Neeva is no more, by the way, but its quiet acqui-hire by Snowflake last year led to Ramaswamy being elevated to CEO – of Snowflake. Fun fact: Ramaswamy also provided key testimony in the DOJ’s recently decided search antitrust case against Google. 

But Wait, There’s More!

The rise of the pint-size startup is reshaping the American economy. [WSJ]

Is treating elections like entertainment a good strategy for marketers? [ADWEEK]

Canva hiked its team subscription prices by almost 300%, citing the cost of new AI features. [Entrepreneur

You’re Hired!

IAS appoints former Oracle Advertising global VP Marc Grabowski as chief operating officer and Amazon vet Srishti Gupta as chief product officer. [release]

The Guardian US appoints Sara Badler as chief advertising officer for North America. [The Guardian]

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Popular

  1. John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
    supply side platforms

    OpenX CEO John Gentry On Why SSPs Don’t Deserve The Flack They Catch

    OpenX would like people to stop thinking about supply-side platforms as “dumb pipes,” thank you very much.

  2. Measurement

    Scoop: IAB And MRC To Collaborate On Attention Measurement Accreditation

    The initiative will kick off this month, and the IAB and MRC expect to have draft accreditation guidelines open for public comment by Q1 2025.

  3. Ad spend forecast

    The Bull Ad Market Will Soon Revert To Normal Growth Rates, Brian Wieser Predicts

    The ad market is “healthy and maybe unsustainably strong” this year, according to the latest report from Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser.

  4. Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
    Google antitrust trial

    Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

    Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

  5. CTV

    How This Analytics Startup – A Spinoff Of GumGum – Tackles Sports Sponsorship Measurement

    Relo Metrics first launched within contextual ad platform GumGum as GumGum Sports in 2017. But the GumGum sports division was spun off and reintroduced as Relo Metrics to better capitalize on demand for live sports marketing and integrations.