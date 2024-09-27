Home Daily News Roundup Who’s Winning The Streaming Race; The Writing’s On The Paywall
Daily News Roundup

Who’s Winning The Streaming Race; The Writing’s On The Paywall

By AdExchanger

Comic: A Solitary Streamer

The Stream Team

Winners and losers are emerging from the streaming melee. Or at least the winners are.

As the “Big Four” – Amazon, Disney, YouTube and Netflix – solidify their position, other players struggle to justify their commitment to streaming, writes industry consultant Hernan Lopez in a Variety column.

Amazon’s advantage is its shopping data and inventory scale. When Amazon launched ads on Prime Video, it automatically opted more than 100 million US subscribers into seeing ads, which generated massive scale literally overnight. 

Disney, the only legacy TV broadcaster on Lopez’s list, has a legendary content portfolio, from family-friendly favorites on Disney+ to mature humor on Hulu and live sports on ESPN. The Mouse House commanded the highest percentage of TV viewership in April, according to Nielsen – until, that is, YouTube took the lead in July.

YouTube’s specialty is content accessibility. Need an instructional video on how to install a carseat? Movie trailers? Video podcasts? Creator content? It’s the only open platform where content production pretty much takes care of itself.

Last but not least, Netflix has what Lopez refers to as “the primacy advantage.” It’s become almost synonymous with streaming. But it’s also under pressure. Advertisers – and investors – are waiting, and not all that patiently, for Netflix to ramp up its advertising business. 

Feeding The Meter

Starting next month, CNN will begin testing metered content, The New York Times reports. Regular readers will see a paywall and a prompt to subscribe.

This isn’t a CNN+ joke. Many digital media outlets are getting into (or reinvesting in) subscriptions. Vice debuted a subscription this week and will relaunch a print magazine. The New York Times, meanwhile, is partnering with Spotify and Apple to sell audio subs not long after announcing a subscription-based partnership with Instacart.

For any news publisher only half-sold on the idea of a paywall, the summer and early fall of a presidential election year are the time to try. Traffic will be up, for one, and news subscriptions tend to increase as political tensions rise.

Earlier this year, CNN started experimenting with a “registration wall,” which required readers to share an email address. That data collection tactic catalyzed the new paywall plans, according to the Times, by supplying CNN with user data to target ads and market its paid product.

Digital Get Down

Fans of physical media have another reason to feel smug about their DVD collections. 

Starting next year, a new California law will compel digital storefronts to disclose whether customers are actually buying something – often, people license content – when they spend money on digital media.

According to The Verge, stores will face a fine for false advertising if they use the words “buy” or “purchase” without disclosing whether customers can have their access revoked at any time.

Digital video game platforms are notorious for retroactively pulling content from stores, making it impossible for users to redownload the software if it wasn’t already installed on their devices. (This sometimes inadvertently ends up creating a secondhand market for devices still carrying discontinued games, as in the case of infamous titles like “P.T.” and “Flappy Bird.”)  

Most recently, Ubisoft was accused of reaching into user accounts and deleting copies – sorry, licenses – of “The Crew,” a now-defunct, online-only racing game.

For many consumers who’ve already been burned, this new law doesn’t do much to address the inherent fragility of digital media ownership. But from an advertising perspective, at least it’s forcing companies to be a little bit more honest about it. 

Should brands and agencies have marriages rather than flings? [Adweek]

Mozilla faces a privacy complaint from Noyb, the Max Schrems-led privacy advocacy org, over Firefox’s “privacy-preserving” attribution solution. [Engadget]

Mike Shields: Why would The Trade Desk want in on the TV operating system wars? [Substack]

How streaming has upended the broadcast season. [Ad Age]

Meta debuts new mixed reality hardware and AI-powered product updates at its Meta Connect developer conference. [Digiday]

You’re Hired!

TripleLift promotes Jennifer Lee to chief customer officer. [release]

Alison O’Keefe joins SMG-owned retail media agency Threefold as partnership director for North America. [post]

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
Google antitrust trial

Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

