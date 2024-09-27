Comic: Header Bidding Rapper

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Must Read
Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.
FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices
The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.
Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.
To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics
Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.
DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)
Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)
Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk
In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.
Popular
-
Programmatic I/O: How Programmatic Platforms Can Capitalize On The Open Internet
Open programmatic ad spend has only grown 3% since 2021, according to Wolfe Research – but there’s hope for the open internet.
-
The DOJ vs. Google, Day Two: Tales From The Underbelly Of Ad Tech
Day Two of the Google antitrust trial in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday was just as intensely focused on the intricacies of ad tech as on Day One.
-
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
ZIP Codes: The Simple Fix For Advertising ROI Measurement
Randomized controlled trials are the best source of evidence of cause-and-effect relationships, including advertising’s impact on sales. Imagine the potential for conducting geo experiments using ZIP codes instead of DMAs.
-
Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.
-
Data Optimization Platform Quorum Closes Seed Round With $2 Million In Funding
Data platform Quorum wants to serve publishers and advertisers at the same level as walled gardens can, but without all the walls.