Comic: Prog IO Cinematic Universe

Comic: Warning: Contains News
Must Read
FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices
The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.
Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.
To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics
Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.
DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)
Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)
Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk
In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.
DOJ vs. Google, Day Four: Behind The Scenes On The Fraught Rollout Of Unified Pricing Rules
On Thursday, the US district court in Alexandria, Virginia boarded a time machine back to April 18, 2019 – the day of a tense meeting between Google and publishers.
Popular
Roku Launches Its Own Self-Serve Ad Platform
On Wednesday, Roku became the latest streaming company to unveil a self-serve ad platform. Roku Ads Manager, as it’s called, is part of Roku’s bid to reach new CTV buyer demand.
New DEI-Focused SSP Wants To Put More Money Into The Hands Of Publishers
Programmatic media buyers care about serving the needs of their advertiser clients. But there’s no reason they can’t also help publishers – especially diverse publishers – at the same time.
Retailers Are Opening Themselves To Programmatic – But Will They Regret It?
Most retailers are long past withholding their shopper data from programmatic tech. They prefer the low-hanging fruit. But was that a good decision?
