Carolyn Everson Deactivates From Facebook; WarnerMedia Trials National Addressable TV

Facebook Turns A Page

Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s president of global marketing solutions, quit the company on Wednesday (The Verge’s Alex Heath had the scoop on Twitter). Facebook execs come and go, but Everson’s sudden departure is a notable change, since she’s been the most visible ambassador to Ad Land for the past decade. Last year, she was dispatched to stem a stream of major brand boycotts. Facebook CRO David Fischer is also leaving the company later this year, after a decade. Fischer’s C-suite spot will be replaced by the new role of Chief Business Officer, going to Marne Levine.

Keeping Score

More addressable TV inventory is going to be unlocked. Comscore signed WarnerMedia to participate in its first national addressable TV programmer measurement trials, making 14 programmer minutes across 52 million households addressable nationally. The Comscore program allows publishers to execute and measure their national linear addressable inventory across multiple MVPD and connected TV providers. WarnerMedia has already used Comscore to measure addressable impressions across its two minutes of local availabilities for DirecTV and AT&T, Adweek reports. WarnerMedia made big pronouncements on its addressable capabilities during last month’s Upfronts, when it said it had executed thousands of addressable campaigns across its DirecTV footprint for all verticals. Read the release. [Related in AdExchanger: WarnerMedia and Discovery Tout Landmark Merger Deal During Upfronts]

No Fees

After Apple appeared to throw shade at Facebook during its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday by announcing new social features, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had some surprises of his own this week. At the company’s inaugural Facebook/Instagram Creator Week event on Tuesday, Facebook unveiled a way for Instagram influencers to earn commissions from online sales that they facilitate. But Facebook really appeared to be sticking it to Apple when it promoted offline transactions between creators and brands that avoid Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases. Variety reports that Zuck made a pledge on Monday to take no fees from Facebook and Instagram creators for the next year and a half. Zuckerberg’s swipe at the 30% Apple “tax” is part of a public fight between Facebook and Apple that has escalated in the past year. Apple’s fees have been a source of contention. Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company last year. The judge’s ruling in that case is pending.

But Wait, There’s More!

Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in pursuit of a novel effort to have Google declared a public utility and subject to government regulation. [The New York Times]

President Biden revoked executive orders targeting the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps initiated by former President Donald Trump and signed a new order requiring security reviews of these and other apps in the jurisdiction of foreign adversaries. [WSJ]

Sinch has acquired MessageMedia for $1.3 billion in bid to compete with Twilio in the business SMS services. [TechCrunch]

Magnite is partnering with connected TV platform tvScientific in a bid to attract performance marketers that typically rely on digital advertising to CTV. [Ad Age]

Voodoo has acquired Tel Aviv-based Bidshake, a cross-channel marketing automation platform for mobile games and apps. [IGC]

Vizio said it has surpassed 11.2 million addressable TVs across the United States that enable dynamic ad insertion. [MediaPlayNews]

Extreme Reach has finalized its acquisition of Adstream, creating an independent global platform that connects the end-to-end creative supply chain for marketers. [release]

Fraud prevention solutions provider Riskified has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program to bring the Chargeback Guarantee to Shopify Plus enterprise merchants. [release]

Sky, ITV and Channel 4 have launched a joint total TV advertising campaign measurement tool developed by NBCUniversal. [BroadbandTV News]

Data analytics startup Amplitude reached a valuation of $4 billion in a new funding round. [Bloomberg]

You’re Hired

Nexstar Media has named Susan Parker as chief strategy officer and EVP of strategy and data for its digital division. [release]

Pereira O’Dell promoted Mona Gonzalez and Natalie Nymark to presidents of the agency – new roles for the bicoastal shop. [Ad Age]

Edelman has hired Christoph Becker as global chair of integration. [CampaignUS]

OpenX has hired former Xandr product leader Tom Levesque as vice president of products. [release]