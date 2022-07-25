Nielsen ONE Depends On Nielsen’s Four Screens; Why Retail Media Will Not Be Stopped

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Through The Tube

Nielsen has another horse in the measurement race, and this one’s name is Good Ol’ YouTube.

Nielsen’s new Four-Screen Ad Deduplication product allows media buyers to compare their reach on YouTube across desktop, mobile, CTV and their linear audiences to reduce overlapping buys. (CTV against linear is what’s new to the four-screen equation.)

For now, Nielsen only supports the capability through its Total Ad Ratings (TAR) offering, but later this year, Nielsen plans to expand its Four-Screen Ad Deduplication measurement in Nielsen ONE across all publishers, an exec tells AdExchanger.

The move is partly Nielsen’s way of asserting its place in TV measurement by sharing plans for not-yet-released Nielsen ONE, lest it gets trampled by the stampede of alternate measurement providers.

Nielsen also assured buyers and distributors that Nielsen ONE is on its way – it added outcome-based measurement last month, and the overall product is in alpha testing with plans to hit the market in 2024.

In the meantime, the focus on YouTube makes sense. YouTube commands a huge share of video consumption, part of the broader category Nielsen is trying to capture with its new measurement solution. YouTube is also making its way into traditional TV (which is why it held its first upfront earlier this year).

Can Retail Grow A Tail?

The retail media network parade continued last week.

Walmart Connect added another vendor to its small partner roster with CommerceIQ, an ecommerce marketing platform. The Kohl’s Media Network announced that it’s launching off-site programmatic ads.

Retailers are racing to add third-party ecommerce ad tech – which, frankly, they’d prefer not to do – because they have strong advertiser demand (brands are contractually required to spend a certain percent of sales on remarketing with the chain) but relatively little inventory, which already comes at a high premium.

Store chains need to reach more ad buyers and find more ad supply, but without losing the ability to do deterministic closed-loop attribution for enough customers to model out closed-loop conversions by campaign.

“We very much pride ourselves in the fact that we can reach more than 90% of our active DG customers through paid media,” says Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network, the retail ad platform attached to the Dollar General chain, in an interview with Supermarket News.

Charging Up

Many companies investing in ancillary retail ad businesses aren’t just doing so to seize low-hanging programmatic fruit. Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell told investors in March that revamped Macy’s Media Network is integrated with the company’s profit management. Macy’s taps the media network to consolidate product sales to certain stores or to clear items at certain times, because it saves significant per-hour labor on packaging and shipping. The ad revenue is less important than the fact that thousands of Macy’s employees save time.

Another example is Volta, which manufactures electric car-charging stations. It runs an ad business, Volta Media, that sells programmatic OOH to screens on their stations. That’s helped the business win new accounts with retailers like Albertsons because Volta offers inventory on its screens as extensions for the retailer’s ad platform. (Remember how hungry they are for inventory?)

Volta signed a deal with the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, last week to expand public car-charging stations, and part of its edge was that Volta committed inventory for citywide PSAs and to drive customers to local businesses. Oh, and 25 new charging stalls will cost Hoboken $0, partly because Volta banks on the media business to recoup value.

But Wait, There’s More!

