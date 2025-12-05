Home CTV Netflix Plans To Acquire Warner Bros. For $83 Billion
CTV

Netflix Plans To Acquire Warner Bros. For $83 Billion

By

SHARE:

Well, well, well. Look who finally found a buyer?

After a prolonged will-they, won’t-they phase between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix swooped in with an $83 billion offer on Friday to acquire the Warner Bros. side of the business – which includes the film and TV studios, HBO Max and HBO.

Variety reports that the $83 billion in enterprise value (meaning the entire worth of the business, including debt) levels out to about $72 billion in equity value, which is the amount that WBD shareholders actually pocket. The deal is slated to close in 12 to 18 months, after the planned spin-off of Discovery Global into its own company in Q3 next year.

Of course, the deal is far from done yet, as several regulatory bodies still need to give their approval. Complicating this further in the US is President Donald Trump’s close ties to Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of Paramount Skydance and father of Paramount CEO David Ellison. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is a prominent Democratic donor.

In previous administrations, those wouldn’t be such mitigating factors. But under President Trump and the current leadership of the DOJ, it would be unsurprising, and in fact was already reported by The New York Post, that Netflix would face a “sweeping, multiyear investigation” if its offer beat Paramount.

David Ellison is already on the offensive as well, having penned an open letter to WBD CEO David Zaslav that called the process “tilted and unfair.”

Meanwhile, in Ad Land

Assuming everything goes through as intended, however, the buyout has huge ramifications for both the entertainment and advertising industries.

In the short term, Netflix stated that it “expects to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations and build on its strengths, including theatrical releases for films.”

But in the long term, it’s entirely possible that Netflix will take a page out of other post-merger playbooks (like Disney and Twentieth Century Fox/Hulu or Paramount and Skydance, for example) and consolidate all of its back-end ad sales and ad tech products, not just the entertainment libraries.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

A Meta Success; From Paradise To Ad Placements

That might be bad news for WBD’s NEO platform, which is live with a select group of beta partners. The Netflix Ad Suite is relatively nascent as well, but, as of June, it’s available across all 12 of Netflix’s ad-supported markets, putting it slightly ahead in terms of global development.

Then again, NEO allows advertisers to buy against linear and FAST channels. So maybe it will go to Discovery Global in the divorce instead, along with WBD’s TV networks business.

Similarly, DemoDirect, the other ad product that WBD unveiled during its upfront presentation this year, has a much stronger focus on linear advertising audiences, which seems like it would fit squarely into Discovery Global’s camp as well.

Representatives from neither Netflix nor Warner Bros. Discovery could be reached for comment.

Related Stories

Must Read

AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

    Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

  2. programmatic transparency

    New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive

    Marketers know that quality matters – and here’s yet more proof. But breaking old habits in digital media is easier said than done.

  3. David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital, InterMedia Advertising
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone

    CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.

  4. Commerce

    How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

    America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

  5. Agencies

    Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

    Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.