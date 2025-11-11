Home CTV Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack
CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

By

SHARE:

Happy Baek-il to Paramount Skydance, which turns 100 days old this week.

Okay, technically, as of Monday, when Paramount Skydance released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report, only 96 days have passed.

But if there truly is “tremendous energy and excitement across the company,” as CEO and Chairman David Ellison told investors, then perhaps an early celebration can be forgiven.

Although, the 1,000 employees that the company plans to lay off before the end of the year might have something different to say about all the excitement.

In any case, the company’s revenue for Q3 remained flat compared to last year at just under $6.7 billion, most of which was generated after the merger deal closed on August 7. (Paramount Skydance was required to report its Q3 results separately for the periods before and after the merger.)

At the same time, the company’s direct-to-consumer business – meaning its streaming services, in other words – increased revenue by 17%, from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025.

Most of that growth comes from a 24% increase in Paramount+ revenue, which now represents 80% of the company’s DTC business, according to the company’s letter to shareholders.

Stacks on stacks

However, the earnings numbers also suggest that subscription revenue, not advertising revenue, is driving the bulk of that growth.

Paramount+ is now at 79.1 million total subscribers, and subscription revenue came out to roughly $1.69 billion for Q3 this year. Meanwhile, advertising generated $479 million for that same period.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Daily (Mail’s) Dose Of Medicine; No Time To Wait On Pause Ads

Part of the problem might be Pluto TV, which underperformed “primarily due to lower sell out rates,” the letter to shareholders states.

Luckily, Paramount Skydance is going to make the DTC business its top priority moving into 2026, starting with unifying its back-end technology.

As of now, the company owns three different streaming services: Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+, which is co-owned and operated by Tyler Perry Studios. Yet all three operate across separate tech stacks and two different cloud platforms, meaning there’s currently no connectivity across the company’s streaming offerings.

“You can’t even upgrade somebody from Pluto to Paramount+,”  said President Jeff Shell, whose new role at Paramount Skydance is his first since a shock departure from NBCUniversal in 2023.

Unifying its disparate platforms will improve ad monetization and “significantly improve the overall product for Paramount+,” said Ellison. He also noted that the company is in the middle of integrating with Oracle Fusion, a product offered by the company that his father, Larry Ellison, co-founded.

Bringing in new talent

In addition to updating the back-end ad tech, Paramount Skydance will rely on its newly penned partnerships with Publicis and IPG Mediabrands, which started in June after the company dropped its former agency of record, WPP Media.

On the buy side, Paramount Skydance will save money on its own marketing costs across the company by working with Publicis and IPG, according to Shell.

And on the sell side, where the agencies’ brand clients are concerned, both partnerships also came with significant revenue commitments for the next three years, which will likely manifest in the company’s digital advertising business – “where we need it the most,” said Shell.

Similarly, Paramount Skydance’s advertising business will get an extra boost from the addition of Jay Askinasi, who previously served as Roku’s head of global media revenue and growth.

Overall, Paramount Skydance is confident that its DTC business will be “increasingly profitable in 2026,” said Ellison.

Related Stories

Must Read

The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

Platforms

Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

Comic: He Sees You When You're Streaming
CTV

IP Address Match Rates Are a Joke – And It’s No Laughing Matter

According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
antitrust

The DOJ And Google Sharpen Their Remedy Proposals As The Two Sides Prepare For Closing Arguments

The phrase “caution is key” has become a totem of the new age in US antitrust regulation. It was cited this week by both the DOJ and Google in support of opposing views on a possible divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad exchange.

create a network of points with nodes and connections, plain white background; use variations of green and grey for the dots and the connctions; 85% empty space
ad tech acquisition

Alt Identity Provider ID5 Buys TrueData, Marking Its First-Ever Acquisition

ID5 bought TrueData mainly to tackle what ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche calls the “massive fragmentation” of digital identity, which is a problem on the user side and the provider side.

CTV

CTV Manufacturers Have A New Tool For Catching Spoofed Devices

The IAB Tech Lab’s new device attestation feature for its Open Measurement SDK provides a scaled way for original device manufacturers to confirm that ad impressions are associated with real devices.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

    The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

  2. Comic: He Sees You When You're Streaming
    CTV

    IP Address Match Rates Are a Joke – And It’s No Laughing Matter

    According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)

  3. The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
    Publishers

    For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

    Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

  4. Comic: "Deal ID, please."
    Data

    The Trade Desk And PubMatic Are Done Pretending Deal IDs Work

    The Trade Desk and PubMatic announced a new API-based integration for managing deal ID campaigns built atop TTD’s Price Discovery and Provisioning (PDP) API, which was announced earlier this year.

  5. Nicole Scaglione, Global VP of CTV/OTT & Online Video, PubMatic
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Meta’s Exit From MRC Audits Should Be A Wake-Up Call For Marketers

    Social CPMs have risen. The ability to find incremental audiences on social platforms has declined. Add the growing brand-safety concerns, and the equation looks even worse.