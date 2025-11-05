MNTN’s SMB CTV Ad Business Is Growing Like Gangbusters

Since going public in May, self-serve CTV company MNTN has only released two quarterly earnings reports: one for Q2 at the end of August, and another for Q3 on Tuesday.

Technically, those two reports might not be enough to confirm a pattern. But it is enough information to draw a line – and so far, that line is going up.

Revenue grew to $70 million during the last quarter at a year-over-year growth rate of 31%, compared to $57 million in Q3 2024.

Looking to Q4, the company expects to earn between $85.5 and $86.5 million, representing a projected 34% rate of YoY growth. Per CFO Patrick Pohlen, MNTN may look to increase head count and invest more in sales and marketing

For both the last and next quarter of 2025, that growth does not include the ongoing impact of divesting Maximum Effort, the digital marketing agency founded by Chief Creative Officer and “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

Even still, MNTN averaged almost 40% YoY growth over the last six quarters, according to what CEO Mark Douglas has previously told investors.

Climb Ev’ry MNTN

MNTN’s rapid success, said Douglas, comes partly from an acceleration in new customer growth, particularly among small businesses. In Q4 of last year, small businesses represented 6% of the company’s revenue; as of last quarter, it’s up to 15%.

What’s more, Douglas added, the customer expansion rate is “well north” of 115%, meaning that new customers are spending more with the company over time.

Many of those customers are coming to MNTN on their own, too. Roughly 2% of MNTN’s leads were inbound three years ago, said Douglas. Now, it’s a whopping 75%, which he attributed to the success of their marketing strategy and the nascent potential of the performance TV market.

Many of those inbound leads come from self-sign ups, meaning users who register for an account without interacting with any member of the sales team (and which both Douglas and Pohlen took care to differentiate from “self-serve,” which has always been part of MNTN’s platform).

Tomorrow belongs to AI?

And no ad tech earnings call would be complete without AI.

Last week, the company finally announced the beta launch for Quickframe AI, an AI platform developed from a video creation marketplace that was acquired back in 2022.

After all, 97% of MNTN customers have never run a TV ad before, a statistic that Douglas shared four times over the course of the call (and during last quarter’s call, too). Meaning, they don’t have TV commercials or other video assets ready to go when they come to MNTN.

Using these news tools will shorten the time it takes for businesses to go live with their CTV ad campaigns, Douglas said.

Not discussed on the call, however, was what the launch of these new generative AI tools means for the thousands of human creators and editors that once populated Quickframe’s video content maker network. But considering that most of the links for that particular offering now default to a broken page on MNTN’s website, it likely isn’t a priority.