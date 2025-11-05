Home CTV MNTN’s SMB CTV Ad Business Is Growing Like Gangbusters
CTV

MNTN’s SMB CTV Ad Business Is Growing Like Gangbusters

By

SHARE:

Since going public in May, self-serve CTV company MNTN has only released two quarterly earnings reports: one for Q2 at the end of August, and another for Q3 on Tuesday.

Technically, those two reports might not be enough to confirm a pattern. But it is enough information to draw a line – and so far, that line is going up.

Revenue grew to $70 million during the last quarter at a year-over-year growth rate of 31%, compared to $57 million in Q3 2024.

Looking to Q4, the company expects to earn between $85.5 and $86.5 million, representing a projected 34% rate of YoY growth. Per CFO Patrick Pohlen, MNTN may look to increase head count and invest more in sales and marketing

For both the last and next quarter of 2025, that growth does not include the ongoing impact of divesting Maximum Effort, the digital marketing agency founded by Chief Creative Officer and “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

Even still, MNTN averaged almost 40% YoY growth over the last six quarters, according to what CEO Mark Douglas has previously told investors.

Climb Ev’ry MNTN

MNTN’s rapid success, said Douglas, comes partly from an acceleration in new customer growth, particularly among small businesses. In Q4 of last year, small businesses represented 6% of the company’s revenue; as of last quarter, it’s up to 15%.

What’s more, Douglas added, the customer expansion rate is “well north” of 115%, meaning that new customers are spending more with the company over time.

Many of those customers are coming to MNTN on their own, too. Roughly 2% of MNTN’s leads were inbound three years ago, said Douglas. Now, it’s a whopping 75%, which he attributed to the success of their marketing strategy and the nascent potential of the performance TV market.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

LiveRamp Donates A Protocol; Time For A Spot Check

Many of those inbound leads come from self-sign ups, meaning users who register for an account without interacting with any member of the sales team (and which both Douglas and Pohlen took care to differentiate from “self-serve,” which has always been part of MNTN’s platform).

Tomorrow belongs to AI?

And no ad tech earnings call would be complete without AI.

Last week, the company finally announced the beta launch for Quickframe AI, an AI platform developed from a video creation marketplace that was acquired back in 2022.

After all, 97% of MNTN customers have never run a TV ad before, a statistic that Douglas shared four times over the course of the call (and during last quarter’s call, too). Meaning, they don’t have TV commercials or other video assets ready to go when they come to MNTN.

Using these news tools will shorten the time it takes for businesses to go live with their CTV ad campaigns, Douglas said.

Not discussed on the call, however, was what the launch of these new generative AI tools means for the thousands of human creators and editors that once populated Quickframe’s video content maker network. But considering that most of the links for that particular offering now default to a broken page on MNTN’s website, it likely isn’t a priority.

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
antitrust

The DOJ And Google Sharpen Their Remedy Proposals As The Two Sides Prepare For Closing Arguments

The phrase “caution is key” has become a totem of the new age in US antitrust regulation. It was cited this week by both the DOJ and Google in support of opposing views on a possible divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad exchange.

create a network of points with nodes and connections, plain white background; use variations of green and grey for the dots and the connctions; 85% empty space
ad tech acquisition

Alt Identity Provider ID5 Buys TrueData, Marking Its First-Ever Acquisition

ID5 bought TrueData mainly to tackle what ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche calls the “massive fragmentation” of digital identity, which is a problem on the user side and the provider side.

CTV

CTV Manufacturers Have A New Tool For Catching Spoofed Devices

The IAB Tech Lab’s new device attestation feature for its Open Measurement SDK provides a scaled way for original device manufacturers to confirm that ad impressions are associated with real devices.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Data

The Trade Desk And PubMatic Are Done Pretending Deal IDs Work

The Trade Desk and PubMatic announced a new API-based integration for managing deal ID campaigns built atop TTD’s Price Discovery and Provisioning (PDP) API, which was announced earlier this year.

Platforms

Uber Launches A Platform-Specific Attention Metric With Adelaide And Kantar

Uber Advertising, in partnership with Adelaide and Kantar, launched a first-of-its-type custom attention metric score for its platform advertisers.

Platforms

Google Shakes Off Its Troubles And Outperforms On Revenue Yet Again

Alphabet reported on Wednesday that its total Q3 revenue was $102.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while net profit increased by a third to $35 billion.

Popular

  1. Comic: "Deal ID, please."
    Data

    The Trade Desk And PubMatic Are Done Pretending Deal IDs Work

    The Trade Desk and PubMatic announced a new API-based integration for managing deal ID campaigns built atop TTD’s Price Discovery and Provisioning (PDP) API, which was announced earlier this year.

  2. Platforms

    Uber Launches A Platform-Specific Attention Metric With Adelaide And Kantar

    Uber Advertising, in partnership with Adelaide and Kantar, launched a first-of-its-type custom attention metric score for its platform advertisers.

  3. too many opt-in pop-ups
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Goodbye, Legalese. Hello, Easy Privacy Fixes?

    It’s not that people don’t care about their privacy – they do. The problem is that protecting it is often difficult, inconvenient and confusing.

  4. OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Your First AdCP Project Is Probably Going To Fail

    It won’t fail because the protocol is bad; it will fail because you’ve been sold a simplistic dream – a “universal API” for ad tech – and that’s what you’re budgeting for.

  5. AI

    How Agentic Advertising Platform Aimy Uses Comcast’s Universal Ads API

    On Monday, Brand Networks announced that Universal Ads would now be buyable through the company’s agentic ad buying platform, Aimy Ads.