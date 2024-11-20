Home TV How CTV Marketers Can Learn To Stop Worrying And Love The Full Funnel
Marketers

How CTV Marketers Can Learn To Stop Worrying And Love The Full Funnel

By

SHARE:

Is the marketing funnel as we know it officially dead?

Variations of that eternal question were posed over and over again to panelists at Paramount Advertising’s Performance Now summit in New York City on Tuesday.

But despite some speakers joking that “funnel” has become “the new F-word,” no one really took the bait. In fact, more than a few were quick to point out the funnel’s continued usefulness as shorthand for the marketer’s ultimate goal.

“We love the funnel,” said Aaron Sobol, Unilever’s head of media investment during one panel discussion aptly titled “The Flattened Funnel.”

“It’s easy to grasp, directionally,” Sobol said. “But there’s marketing language – and then there’s what consumers see.”

In other words, the funnel itself isn’t necessarily a problem, but rather that customers are converting through it more rapidly than ever. Marketers need to keep up without getting bogged down in their own metrics, jargon and pointless debates.

Direct connections

Pointless debates like the one about which is better, brand marketing or performance marketing.

“All media is performance media,” Sobol said, and can lead to some kind of measurable outcome – including, of course, CTV ads.

Unlike linear TV advertising, which is usually considered a brand awareness play, CTV can show up at different spots throughout the marketing funnel.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Daily News Roundup

There’s No Place Like Chrome; IAB Tech Lab Says It Already Solved Curation

Amazon, for example, as both a publisher and a retail media network, is in a unique position to prove this phenomenon, said Krishan Bhatia, Amazon’s VP of global video advertising, speaking at the event.

Eight in 10 viewers of streaming ads across Amazon’s portfolio are also browsing the Amazon website, noted Bhatia, and 7% of those who were exposed to the ads eventually make a purchase.

“There’s a very direct connection between upper funnel and lower funnel,” Bhatia said, “and we believe closing that loop is really a huge advantage and opportunity for us and the industry at large.”

Of course, the connection between brand awareness and purchase intent is (marketing) scientific fact. Why else would the marketing funnel exist in the first place?

The difference today is that it’s becoming more measurable, said Lydia Daly, Paramount Advertising’s EVP of audience and marketplace intelligence.

“You can now get outcome-level data sales lift across all of these ad formats,” she said, “even the ones that we traditionally considered as awareness only.”

Into the funnel

But how do you measure across the full funnel in television advertising – and, more importantly, how do you decide what to measure?

Tracking events at the bottom of the funnel, like sales, is a no-brainer. But EDO, an outcomes-based measurement provider, prefers to focus on behavioral outcomes in the middle of the funnel, said Laura Grover, SVP and head of client solutions.

Not only are mid-funnel metrics usually available in a “very timely” manner compared to other measurable values, Grover said, but share of search can often be a “leading indicator” of market share.

But the top of the funnel can’t be ignored either, especially now that sales volume is down among many brands, said MikMak CEO Rachel Tipograph.

Publishers with CTV inventory should lean into the fact that they can help drive sales and attract new customers, she said.

Because “to bring new consumers into the funnel,” said Tipograph, “you need to be top of mind.”

Must Read

Programmatic

Forrester’s SSP Wave Lists The Top 10 SSPs – With Google At The Bottom (Really)

Forrester released its first SSP wave since 2014 last week, and there’s a surprise. The research firm ranked Google – whose sell-side ad tech platform is facing federal antitrust charges – as a mere challenger.

Attention Economy

Early Adopters Are Snapping Up Attention-Based Inventory Before Everyone Else Drives Up The Costs

Current ad pricing often doesn’t correlate to a site’s attention score, which means there’s an arbitrage opportunity for buyers and resellers.

CTV

Viant Acquires Data Biz IRIS.TV To Expand Its Programmatic CTV Reach

IRIS.TV will remain an independent company, and Viant will push for CTV platforms to adopt its IRIS ID to provide contextual signals beyond what streamers typically share about their ad inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Online Advertising

Integral Ad Science Goes Big On Social Media As Retail Ad Spend Softens In Q3

Integral Ad Science shares dropped more than 10% on Wednesday, after the company reported lackluster revenue growth and softened its guidance for the Q4 season.

Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
generative AI

Meet Evertune, A Gen-AI Analytics Startup Founded By Trade Desk Vets

Meet Evertune AI, a startup that helps advertisers understand how their brands and products appear in generative AI search responses.

Platforms

Private Equity Firm Buys Alliant As The Centerpiece To Its Platform Dreams

The deal is a “platform investment,” in which Inverness Graham sees Alliant as a foundation to build on, potentially through further acquisitions.

Popular

  1. Dan Larkman, Founder & CEO of Keynes Digital 
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    CPMs Are The Wrong Metrics To Prioritize In CTV Advertising

    Advertisers new to CTV tend to misunderstand performance metrics and overemphasize cost per thousand impressions (CPM) as a measure of success.

  2. Programmatic

    Forrester’s SSP Wave Lists The Top 10 SSPs – With Google At The Bottom (Really)

    Forrester released its first SSP wave since 2014 last week, and there’s a surprise. The research firm ranked Google – whose sell-side ad tech platform is facing federal antitrust charges – as a mere challenger.

  3. Attention Economy

    Early Adopters Are Snapping Up Attention-Based Inventory Before Everyone Else Drives Up The Costs

    Current ad pricing often doesn’t correlate to a site’s attention score, which means there’s an arbitrage opportunity for buyers and resellers.

  4. Samuel Youn, VP of Programmatic, Chegg
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Curation Doesn’t Really Work For Publishers. Here’s How To Fix It

    Solutions that fundamentally address the issues curation attempts to solve already exist. The problem is that none of these solutions have been adopted by the buy side.

  5. Comic: A Stain You Can’t Wash Out
    Data Privacy Roundup

    The FTC Thinks Data Clean Rooms May Have A Few Dusty Corners

    The Federal Trade Commission is warning companies that using a data clean room isn’t some kind of get-out-of-compliance-free card.