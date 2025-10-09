Home The Sell Sider Stop Debating And Start Acting: A Unified Front Against AI Is Publishers’ Only Hope
OPINION: The Sell Sider

Stop Debating And Start Acting: A Unified Front Against AI Is Publishers’ Only Hope

By Scott Messer, Messer Media

SHARE:
By Scott Messer, The AdTech Therapist & Principal at Messer Media
Scott Messer The AdTech Therapist & Principal

When the peer-to-peer site Napster unleashed digital audio on the web, the record industry couldn’t move fast enough. It took about a year and a half for the first major lawsuit to shut the service down. The battle was won, but the war for control over music distribution was irrevocably lost.

Today, the publishing industry is facing its own Napster moment, and I fear we are making the same mistakes. The uncompensated theft of content to train large language models (LLMs) has created an existential crisis. While I am in favor of the promise generative AI brings, the current approach threatens carnage by subsidizing a new content consumption interface that destroys the economic incentives to create original content.

The publishing community’s response has been an uncoordinated chucking of stones at the AI Goliaths. At least the record industry had the Recording Industry Association of America (and Metallica) to bring a unified suit against the peer-to-peer poster child. Publishers, however, lack the tools, mechanics, common language and coordinated approach to address this systemic threat.

The problem is threefold: many companies are working on solutions; these solutions vary in every aspect from technology to business model; and the AI companies are not even entertaining scaled solutions yet. To make matters worse, the individual licensing deals struck by large publishers undermine the broader effort, as these players are now content to sit out the collective fight.

Publishers must coalesce into a singular front to gain a credible bargaining position and stop the bleeding. From there, we must put the processes in place to actually operate a licensing mechanism (like adding streaming rights to record deals to enable Spotify), and then rebuild our businesses. It took the recording industry nearly 15 years to recover from the upheaval of free music and transform its business model. We have no time to waste.  

Three paths to the bargaining table

If we want to compel LLMs into meaningful, scaled licensing programs, I believe there are only three ways to bring them to the table:

  1. Government intervention: The SEC or DOJ could issue an injunction that orders LLMs to pay for content. While individual lawsuits are helpful, this path is unlikely to be swift, and no group of publishers currently carries the same weight as the recording conglomerates of the Napster era.
  2. The Google gambit: Google could proactively start licensing content through Google Search Console. This would curry favor with the industry, and publishers could then deploy “hard” blocks against other LLM crawlers, forcing them to adopt a similar licensing model as their access to free content disappears. This would be a quick resolution, but it’s unlikely Google will start handing out checks tomorrow.
  3. Publisher unity: Publishers could band together to create a crawler-tight wall that prevents all LLMs from freeloading. This collective action would force LLMs to make concessions and engage in scaled licensing programs.

Of the three, this final option is the most likely to succeed, but only if publishers can actually get their act together.

A unified front 

Content creation is not a function destined to be made obsolete, like the telegram. It is fundamental. LLM content theft requires a unified front for negotiations. While encouraging conversations are happening in disparate circles, they are not happening with enough coordination or speed.

To help everyone level-set and accelerate a coordinated strategy, I have developed the Generative AI Licensing Matrix. This resource focuses specifically on the companies that are helping publishers develop the defenses and mechanisms required to compel and work with LLMs to license content. It is intended to drive conversations and progress.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Who Knows A Platform Best?; Praying For A Fair Auction

The time for isolated actions and wishful thinking is over. We must unify, build our defenses and force the issue before the war for original content is irrevocably lost.

The Sell Sider” is a column written by the sell side of the digital media community.

Follow Scott Messer and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

For more articles featuring Scott Messer, click here.

Related Stories

Must Read

IVT detection

CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices

CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.

bot detection

HUMAN Expands Its IVT Detection Tool Kit With A New Product For Advertisers, Not Platforms

HUMAN has recently started complementing its bid request analysis by analyzing the time between when a bot clicks an ad and when the landing page loads. Now it’s offering the solution to individual advertisers.

sell-side curation

Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation

Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?

TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?

Privacy

Scott Spencer’s New Startup Wants To Help Users Monetize Their Online Advertising Data

What happens when an ad tech developer partners with a cybersecurity expert to start a new company? You end up with a consumer product that is both a privacy software service and a programmatic advertising ID.

Former FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya speaks to AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff at Programmatic IO NY 2025.
Technology

Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner

Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.

Popular

  1. Technology

    Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?

    TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?

  2. Privacy

    Scott Spencer’s New Startup Wants To Help Users Monetize Their Online Advertising Data

    What happens when an ad tech developer partners with a cybersecurity expert to start a new company? You end up with a consumer product that is both a privacy software service and a programmatic advertising ID.

  3. sell-side curation

    Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation

    Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.

  4. Paramount is writing down its cable TV business by $6 billion and laying off 15% of its US workforce.
    CTV

    Paramount+ Is Letting Advertisers Buy Show-Specific Streaming Ad Spots

    People don’t really gather around water coolers anymore. But that doesn’t mean streaming and live events can’t still create water cooler moments like there once were for broadcast audiences watching appointment TV.

  5. IVT detection

    CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices

    CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.