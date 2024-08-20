Home The Sell Sider For News Media, Consumer Data Privacy Shouldn’t Be A Bad Thing
OPINION: The Sell Sider

For News Media, Consumer Data Privacy Shouldn’t Be A Bad Thing

By Jonathan Joseph, The Ethical Tech Project

SHARE:
Jonathan Joseph, Board Member, The Ethical Tech Project
Jonathan Joseph Board Member

Lobbyists representing media organizations – including giants like The New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN – are urging lawmakers to water down federal privacy bills like the recently stalled American Privacy Rights Act. 

The planned federal privacy law would crush publishers that rely on targeted advertising, the lobbyists argue, effectively dismantling the free press and Americans’ first amendment rights.

This isn’t the first time news outlets have claimed that data privacy is incompatible with journalism, and it’s easy to see why: Today, most publishers are primarily in the business of selling their readers’ attention to advertisers. News sites monetize users’ data markedly more than non-news websites, with readers of The New York Times tracked by around 50 advertisers and data brokers every time they read an article. 

This “corporate surveillance,” the term the FTC uses to describe targeted advertising, is at the core of some publishers’ current business models. That sentiment among regulators, and an increasing set of consumers, is the catalyst for the growing awareness in publishers that a change is needed. 

The key is for publishers to reposition themselves as champions of data dignity.

The rise of data-funded news

News organizations first began collecting online data after print revenues were decimated by the rise of the internet. Print circulation has plummeted by two-thirds since the mid-1990s, and ad revenues have taken a corresponding dive. Virtually all news outlets that survived the crash did so by tracking their readers and partnering with data brokers to build sprawling programmatic advertising capabilities. 

That’s problematic for two reasons. First, it leaves news organizations playing catch-up. There’s no realistic way for publishers to beat giants like Google and Meta at the data-collection game. While tracking your users can generate short-term revenues, in the long run the tech giants will come out on top. The further behind publishers fall, meanwhile, the more urgently they feel the need to squeeze maximal value – and maximal data – from their readers.

That leads to the second problem: Harvesting data and lobbying against consumer protections cuts against news outlets’ core brand as principled organizations with their readers’ best interests at heart. At a time when less than a third of Americans trust the news media, taking liberties with readers’ data is a quick way to further sour the core relationship on which news organizations rely. 

The rise of social media has already taken a toll: Despite chasing readers across the social web, news websites currently get less than 1% of their traffic from social media referrals. Now, AI-powered search tools are throwing a new wrench in the works by allowing consumers to access news without visiting publishers’ sites.

Put data dignity first

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Does Google Know What’s Going On Back There?; Content Creators Contend With AI

One option, of course, is to simply acquiesce to the AI takeover: We’re already seeing some major publishers, including News Corp and Politico parent group Axel Springer, signing lucrative deals trading away their content to OpenAI. 

Another option, though, is for publishers to remember that their core customers aren’t AI giants, data brokers or advertisers. By repositioning themselves as defenders of consumers’ data dignity, news publishers could strengthen that essential relationship.

Taking a forthright pro-consumer stance on issues like transparency and data controls would make it easier for publishers to attract and retain paying subscribers – people who don’t want to get their news from a chatbot and who are willing to pay publishers for reliable, high-quality content. 

Some big publishers are already refocusing on subscription-based business models: Even before partnering with OpenAI, News Corp. got just 16% of revenues from advertising and 44% from subscriptions. The New York Times similarly hit $1B in digital subscription revenues last year, lifting overall revenues even as advertising income fell. 

Other publishers are also reemphasizing the reader relationship. Vox just started offering subscriptions, while the Guardian now nets 57% of its US revenues – accounting for one-third of global digital revenues – from reader donations. Such models, however, depend upon maintaining the trust and confidence of your readers.

Trust and transparency

Prioritizing trust and transparency wouldn’t mean sacrificing ad revenues. The point of data dignity isn’t that organizations should stop using data; it’s that they should put consumers in charge of how their data is used and empower them to make more meaningful choices. Research shows that consumers are perfectly willing to exchange their data for things they value.

By winning and retaining loyal subscribers who actively opt in to share more data than they otherwise would, publishers will ultimately wind up with a richer source of high-quality and properly permissioned data derived from readers with whom they have an enduring connection. 

The news media should focus on pushing back against the spread of low-quality ad-driven and AI-generated content. That starts with taking readers’ data rights seriously – and advocating for the transparency and meaningful data controls that both consumers and publishers deserve.

The Sell Sider” is a column written by the sell side of the digital media community.

Follow The Ethical Tech Project and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Platforms

Browser Extension Developers Say Google And Apple Need CMA Oversight

A group of 20 web app developers sent a letter to the CMA claiming the regulator’s proposed remedies for increasing competition among mobile browsers do not address barriers to entry for mobile web extensions on iOS and Android.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depicting people walking past digital billboard screens in a city
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’ fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Popular

  1. CTV

    How Sensodyne Is Optimizing TV Ads Using Attention Metrics

    Sensodyne wanted to do more than just get a sense of whether people were paying attention to its TV ads – it also wanted to optimize for attention.

  2. EX.CO's updated version of its video recommendation engine uses LLaMA to create matches between articles and available video content.
    video monetization

    How A Group Of Local News Sites Went From Zero Video Revenue To Seven Figures ‘Overnight’

    Until last year, video was a largely untapped revenue opportunity for Advance Local, a media group that operates local news sites. And then 2023 happened.

  3. Yukun Bi, Chief Strategy Officer, Hylink
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    How TikTok Shop Is Redefining Social Commerce In The US

    Social commerce is already huge in the Asia-Pacific market, and it’s poised to blow up worldwide. Here’s how the success of TikTok Shop forecasts the future development trends of ecommerce and social commerce in the US.

  4. Meta is giving advertisers the ability to connect their third-party analytics tools directly to its ad platform via API.
    campaign optimization

    Meta Is Opening Up A Smidge More To Third-Party Attribution

    Meta is working on AI-powered optimization updates to its ads system so advertisers can customize business objectives, measure incrementality and have direct integrations with third-party analytics tools.

  5. Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO, Newsweek 
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Don’t Cancel Brand Safety – Improve It

    Instead of erasing the idea of brand safety, we should be developing smarter, more nuanced solutions that protect both news publishers and advertisers.