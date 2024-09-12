An Interview With A Star Witness In The Ad Tech Trial Of The Century

Programmatic is taking center stage in a courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Since Monday, the mechanics of online ad auctions, header bidding and Google’s dynamic allocation and unified pricing rules have been discussed as part of the antitrust trial against Google, which kicked off this week but has been years in the making.

AdExchanger has been covering the technical details that are being put on trial in this case for years. Now, the people AdExchanger has interviewed on our website and put on stage at our conferences are on the witness stand in a courthouse.

On this week’s podcast, we sit down with one of the witnesses who testified Monday, Index Exchange CEO Andrew Casale, who discusses his testimony with us – though he is not allowed to speak to any other witnesses until the trial concludes or speculate on its outcome. He shares his experience being at the trial, as well as details about his testimony.

We also bring on AdExchanger’s courtroom reporter, Allison Schiff. At the time of the recording, she had just wrapped her third day in the electronics-free courtroom and was halfway through her three-subject spiral notebook filled with observations and quotes. She shares who she thinks is ahead after three days – and why the outcome may depend on the definition of the “open web display” advertising market.