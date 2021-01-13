SHE Media Steps Up Deals Powered By Niche Data

“If you don’t have the right functionality and reporting, I’m not going to be able to retain buyers long term,” Kaplan said of the exchanges he evaluates.
He heavily weighs how well he can optimize deals during a campaign. Many exchanges only offer rudimentary capabilities for a few categories, like viewability or video completion, while Xandr has more robust optimization levers. And since he’s often setting up five deals a day, the user interface needs to be quick and easy.
The other reason why SHE Media is working more with Xandr is its ability to bring in unique demand, thanks to its demand-side platform Xandr Invest, which supplements SHE Media’s own direct relationships.
And Xandr’s deep connections to buyers helps SHE Media market itself better. The exchange will communicate what buyers are looking for – like seasonal content or tentpole events where buyers are seeking inventory, said Kate Calabrese, VP of programmatic sales at SHE Media. Then SHE Media can develop packages that meet those needs. Ultimately, SHE Media’s focus isn’t just on deals, but finding ways to activate its first-party data and lean into its growing prowess in created niche packages where the context and content provide the best fishing ground for advertisers.
