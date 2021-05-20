The Big Story: WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger And CTV’s Complex Supply Chain

For example, we get into the need to understand supply paths in CTV, just as in digital media. Which paths count as “OTT” and which as “CTV?” How can advertisers know if a content owner or distributor is selling a CTV ad? And where is the fraud lurking in this new medium? CTV is a complex space and buyers need to turn the lights on before they step inside.
Speaking of caution, running CTV advertising with consumer privacy in mind also came up during multiple sessions at Innovation Labs, including questions arising regarding the use of IP addresses and whether programmers have a first-party data advantage.
