The Big Story: WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger And CTV’s Complex Supply Chain

But Xandr isn’t coming along for the ride. AT&T’s ad tech acquisition remains with the telco.

We can only speculate why, but one reason might be that AT&T is planning a second spinoff in light of the currently frothy market for public ad tech companies, thereby giving the company formerly known as AppNexus the IPO it’s wanted for so long.

But even though TV and ad tech are parting in one way, they’re coming together in other ways.

The AdExchanger team recorded this episode during our Innovation Labs conference on CTV during which we break down the hot topics of the day.