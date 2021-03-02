Cardlytics Bought Dosh To Get To Gen Z

For example, Dosh uses machine learning to influence offers. If someone doesn’t respond to 10% off, for example, it increases the discount, or swaps the offer out for a new one. Cardlytics can use these test-and-learn scenarios to help its biggest banking clients.
Dosh has also tried a few things Cardlytics hasn’t. For instance, it’s worked with small, hyperlocal advertisers, an area Cardlytics wants to test itself. Dosh also knows how to drive engagement with consumers by redeeming an offer proactively on behalf of a consumer. And, Dosh experimented with offering travel booking, another intriguing product feature to Cardlytics.
For advertisers, the Dosh acquisition expands Cardlytics’ reach of Cardlytics, especially with younger consumers.
Dosh’s 84 employees will all join Cardlytics, and the strength of its team sweetened the acquisition – it was partially an acqui-hire, Laube said. Not even recent freezing weather and power outages derailed the Texans from closing the deal: “There were people negotiating from their car,” she said.
