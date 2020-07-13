Banking On Data, With Cardlytics CEO Lynne Laube

Transaction data is a rising signal for digital advertising, and not only when it comes to Amazon, ecommerce and loyalty card data (i.e., Nielsen Catalina). Many banks now use information about their customers’ purchases to deliver ads, thanks in large part to ad tech firm Cardlytics.

Odds are you’ve seen Cardlytics’ ads. The 12-year-old company works with most of the top 20 banks in the US to serve offers within their account interfaces, across mobile apps and websites. Ads are targeted based on a person’s shopping activity and take the form of card-linked offers, such as 10% back at Starbucks or Dick’s Sporting Goods. Conversions are easily measured.

This week on AdExchanger Talks, Cardlytics CEO Lynne Laube talks about unlocking relationships with financial institutions.

According to Laube, Cardlytics learned over time that banks were only receptive to installing Cardlytics code when they saw a clear financial benefit to customers.

“If you ask a bank customer what they most want their banks to do, it’s help them manage and save money,” she says. “Because of that the banks don’t view this as just an add-on, incremental way to make a few extra bucks. The banks view this as a core feature that they’re providing to help their customers save money.”

In this episode: Securing banking data, the programmatic opportunity, getting to 140 million monthly users.