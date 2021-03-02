Walmart Connect Adds A Trio Of Partners With An Eye On Attracting Smaller Advertisers

Walmart’s widening embrace of new advertisers comes on the heels of a banner year for growth, both in terms of overall sales and advertising.
Walmart Connect executed 50,000 ad campaigns in the past year, and is working with ten times as many advertisers. Search queries were up 56% in 2020 compared to last year, and sponsored products grew 185% year over year, Josephs said.
Consumers used Walmart during the pandemic as they always have in times of need, noted Josephs, who noted that people often up stock up before natural disasters. The heightened demand for consumables and increased ecommerce behavior during the pandemic hasn’t showed signs of slowing down.
Walmart’s hope is that its Connect offering will be an appealing platform for advertisers seeking to reach those consumers.
Walmart Connect eventually plans to extend its ad opportunities to the store itself, including its self-checkout advertising and a TV wall.
“We are focused on scaling the fundamentals of our digital business, and then moving in store with our physical business,” Josephs said.
In addition to the partnerships with Stackline, Tinuiti, and Harvest Group, Walmart set up connections to Flywheel, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics last year.
