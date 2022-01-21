Why LiveRamp Is Banking On Google Cloud For Its Next Growth Spurt

Payment and reconciliation companies, for instance, don’t make a percent of media spend (like a DSP or exchange does), but get a fixed tech fee. With the new GCP integrations, those types of services can be natively incorporated into campaigns for joint customers.
One advantage of the new LiveRamp integration is that it consolidates spending on cloud services within GCP. Instead of running payment and reconciliation elsewhere – and paying that vendor elsewhere – those vendor services and payments are now integrated into GCP. The brand then qualifies for additional scale discounts within GCP and can lower costs against those subscription payment commitments.
Another benefit comes from the fact that a brand’s GCP data sets aren’t entirely tied to marketing, Arra said. Companies that build on GCP and that use BigQuery, Google’s cloud data warehouse, can send their customer service records, CRM data and manufacturing and supply-chain tracking as well as their own human resources info to the cloud.
That said, ad tech use cases are LiveRamp’s bread and butter, which is why they were the initial focus of its partnership with GCP.
But although last week’s announcement focused on campaign reconciliation and procurement, not pure ad tech, the cloud strategy works best when Google’s product set all works together.
An added benefit for brands that simultaneously use LiveRamp, GCP and Google’s Ads Data Hub is that they can match third-party ad IDs with Google first-party IDs for attribution and targeting. Again, though, these campaigns must be trafficked through Google’s ad tech and the identity data ncan ever leave Ads Data Hub.
“Where we’ve had a lot of success is in identifying specific use cases that are solved by the combination of these services,” Arra said.
LiveRamp is active on all three major cloud platforms: GCP, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure. As just one example, LiveRamp recently announced an integration with Amazon Publisher Services to make its Authenticated Traffic Solution (LiveRamp’s product that collects email addresses from site visitors to enable addressable advertising) available to publishers that use Amazon’s cloud-based header bidding and sell-side tech.
But GCP and LiveRamp have a strong strategic accord, and even go to market together to win potential joint clients, Arra said.
Last year, the French retailer Carrefour launched its online ad platform business backed by LiveRamp, Criteo and GCP (although not Google ad tech, mind, just the cloud group).
“Our customers are setting up their own data warehouse products in these cloud environments,” Arra said. “We have to meet them there, where the data lives, for our tools to be used at their sharpest.”